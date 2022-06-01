Citrix® a Leader in App & API Protection

Businesses run on apps. And according to the latest GigaOm Radar Report for App and API Protection, Citrix Systems, Inc. CTXS, is a Leader and Fast Mover when it comes to protecting them.

"As application architecture has become more complex, the sophistication and volume of attacks have increased independently, causing a litany of issues for IT staff," notes Don MacVittie, Research Analyst, GigaOm. "The volume of attack data, number of attack vectors, and dispersion of attack activity all make protecting applications harder."

Designed to assist IT organizations in identifying App and API protection solutions that can help, the GigaOm Radar Report for App and API Protection evaluated vendors on the following criteria:

How well they are positioned to serve specific market segments, including small-to-medium and large enterprises, service providers and public sector organizations

How and where their solutions can be deployed and what they can protect

Performance against critical and differentiating technical features, including rules bundles, AI enhancement, API discovery, data leak protection and credential stuffing protection, bot management and metadata evaluation

Flexibility, scalability, breadth of coverage and TCO/ROI

Citrix was ranked as a Leader and Fast Mover in all categories, and Citrix Web App and API Protection was noted for the following strengths:

Maturity of platform

Deployment flexibility, which enables companies to implement at their own pace across multi-cloud environments

Intent-based configuration, which makes deployment automated, easier, faster and less error-prone

Single-pass architecture, which provides for better performance, and reduces latency

Simple, Holistic Protection Delivered in the Cloud

A cloud-delivered service that offers holistic, proven, and layered protection against known and zero-day application attacks, Citrix Web App and API Protection keeps all application types secure across multi-cloud with a web app firewall, bot management, and DDoS protection. The solution is simple to deploy and can be easily configured from a single pane of glass, enabling IT to maintain a consistent security posture.

With Citrix Web App and API Protection, IT organizations can:

Secure applications wherever they are hosted - on-prem and in private public, hybrid or multi-cloud environments

Protect both monolithic and micro-services based applications

Discover, catalog and bring every API under governance

Leverage intelligent machine learning techniques to learn base-line usage and more easily detect API abuse

"APIs are the most valuable and vulnerable assets of any business, and in today's world of distributed work, protecting them is not an easy task," said Pankaj Gupta, Senior Director, Product Management, Citrix. "We are pleased to be recognized by GigaOm for our efforts to speed and simplify the process and will continue to focus on delivering solutions that allow our customers to provide secure and reliable access to the applications their employees need to get work done, wherever it needs to get done."

Citrix offers a comprehensive range of application delivery and security solutions that provide the holistic visibility organizations of all sizes need to maintain a consistent security posture—even among the most distributed environments. To learn more about the solutions and the value they can deliver for your organization, click here.

About GigaOm

GigaOm provides technical, operational, and business advice for IT's strategic digital enterprise and business initiatives. Enterprise business leaders, CIOs, and technology organizations partner with GigaOm for practical, actionable, strategic, and visionary advice for modernizing and transforming their business. GigaOm's advice empowers enterprises to successfully compete in an increasingly complicated business atmosphere that requires a solid understanding of constantly changing customer demands.

GigaOm works directly with enterprises both inside and outside of the IT organization to apply proven research and methodologies designed to avoid pitfalls and roadblocks while balancing risk and innovation. Research methodologies include but are not limited to adoption and benchmarking surveys, use cases, interviews, ROI/TCO, market landscapes, strategic trends, and technical benchmarks. Our analysts possess 20+ years of experience advising a spectrum of clients from early adopters to mainstream enterprises.

GigaOm's perspective is that of the unbiased enterprise practitioner. Through this perspective, GigaOm connects with engaged and loyal subscribers on a deep and meaningful level.

About Citrix

Citrix CTXS builds the secure, unified digital workspace technology that helps organizations unlock human potential and deliver a consistent workspace experience wherever work needs to get done. With Citrix, users get a seamless work experience and IT has a unified platform to secure, manage, and monitor diverse technologies in complex cloud environments.

For Citrix Investors:

This release contains forward-looking statements which are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. The forward-looking statements in this release do not constitute guarantees of future performance. Those statements involve a number of factors that could cause actual results to differ materially, including risks associated with the impact of the global economy and uncertainty in the IT spending environment, revenue growth and recognition of revenue, products and services, their development and distribution, product demand and pipeline, economic and competitive factors, the Company's key strategic relationships, acquisition and related integration risks as well as other risks detailed in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Citrix assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking information contained in this press release or with respect to the announcements described herein. The development, release and timing of any features or functionality described for our products remains at our sole discretion and is subject to change without notice or consultation. The information provided is for informational purposes only and is not a commitment, promise or legal obligation to deliver any material, code or functionality and should not be relied upon in making purchasing decisions or incorporated into any contract.

© 2022 Citrix Systems, Inc. Citrix, the Citrix logo, and other marks appearing herein are the property of Citrix Systems, Inc. and may be registered with the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office and in other countries. All other marks are the property of their respective owners.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220601005115/en/