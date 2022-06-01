AM Best to Join Investment and Life Assurance Group's Webinar on IFRS 17

AM Best will deliver a presentation and join in a panel discussion during a webinar hosted by the Investment and Life Assurance Group (ILAG) on key topics related to IFRS 17, which becomes effective 1 January 2023. The webinar will take place on 14 June 2022.
Tony Silverman, director, credit rating criteria, research and analytics, AM Best, will take part in the ILAG event, titled, "IFRS 17: The Devil is in the Detail," on the new accounting standard. The discussion will cover the main challenges insurers are facing; examples of best practices; how IFRS 17 will influence the key performance indicators (KPI) that stakeholders are used to seeing in reports; and how analysts see KPIs and values influencing insurance investment in the future. Silverman has been with AM Best since 2013, and is responsible for the generation, maintenance and implementation of industry-leading and globally consistent credit rating criteria. He also has authored numerous commentaries related to IFRS 17, in addition to other insurance industry-wide issues.
ILAG is a trade organization representing members from the U.K. life assurance and wealth management industries. To learn more about the webinar, please visit www.ilag.org.uk/.
AM Best is a global credit rating agency, news publisher and data analytics provider specialising in the insurance industry. Headquartered in the United States, the company does business in over 100 countries with regional offices in London, Amsterdam, Dubai, Hong Kong, Singapore and Mexico City. For more information, visit www.ambest.com.
