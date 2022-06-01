New Masonite Performance Door System Delivers Unmatched Protection Against Air and Water Penetration

4-Point Performance Seal provides superior protection against the elements to increase energy efficiency and comfort
Masonite International Corporation DOOR, a leading global designer, manufacturer, marketer and distributor of interior and exterior doors, today announced the Masonite Performance Door System, its latest innovation in exterior door systems that is 64% better at keeping air and water out than the leading competitor, based on certified third-party testing.
"The new Masonite Performance Door System is proven to withstand the elements and is backed by a 10-year limited full-replacement warranty," said Chris Ball, President, Global Residential. "This means builders and homeowners can be confident that their Masonite door will keep air and water out, while adding value and beauty to the home. It is one of the many ways that we are delivering on our promise of Doors That Do More™."
The Masonite Performance Door System features the company's industry-leading 4-Point Performance Seal, which includes Premium Square Edge Fiberglass Doors, Endura Products' Z- Articulating Cap Sill™, PE650 Weatherstripping, Simple Solution® Corner Pads and FrameSaver® rot-proof door frame. Optional upgrades include Endura's "Best of IBS Show" award-winning PanoLock™ or Trilennium™ multipoint locks and FusionFrame™. The System is offered with all Masonite exterior fiberglass doors, which are available in a variety of styles, colors, and finishes, including multiple glass options.
The System will also be offered with three new Shaker-style recessed panel designs, Lincoln Park®, Logan®, and Winslow Flush Glazed, available for order beginning July 15. These designs complement the popular Masonite interior doors with the same names, offering builders and homeowners a whole-home product portfolio.
The Masonite Performance Door System is currently offered by select Masonite distributors, with additional distributor and dealer availability expected later this year.
More information about the Masonite Performance Door System is available at masonite.com/mpds.
ABOUT MASONITE
Masonite International Corporation is a leading global designer, manufacturer, marketer and distributor of interior and exterior doors for the new construction and repair, renovation and remodeling sectors of the residential and non-residential building construction markets. Since 1925, Masonite has provided its customers with innovative products and superior service at compelling values. Masonite currently serves more than 7,000 customers globally. Additional information about Masonite can be found at www.masonite.com.
ABOUT ENDURA
Endura Products, Inc. is a leading U.S. designer and manufacturer of performance based engineered components utilized in the assembly of entry and patio doors and door systems. Endura's products – which have won numerous industry awards and acknowledgement – include entry door sills, frames, astragals, weathersealing, multipoint locks and engineered door stiles and rails. Endura is built on innovation, delivering the highest levels of component performance as a standard and offering solutions that lead the industry in performance and quality. Endura is headquartered in Colfax, NC, with facilities in NC, OR, TX and TN, and distributes products throughout the U.S. and Canada. Additional information about Endura can be found at www.enduraproducts.com.
