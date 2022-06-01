Demand Management, Inc. Recognized as Top 100 Logistics IT Provider for 11th Year

Demand Management chosen for delivering pioneering technology solutions that power today's supply chains

Demand Management, Inc. (DMI), a leading global resource for cloud-based digital supply chain management solutions, today was announced as a winner of Inbound Logistics' 2022 Top 100 Logistics IT Providers award. This marks the eleventh year the maker of Demand Solutions® has received this recognition, which honors IT companies that support and enable logistics excellence.

"Implementing the best logistics technology helps large companies expand markets and drive undiscovered efficiencies. World-class solutions such as Demand Solutions are force equalizers for SMEs by levelling the playing field with their larger competitors," said Felecia Stratton, Editor, Inbound Logistics magazine. "Inbound Logistics editors selected DMI for its consistent ability to deliver innovative solutions empowering logistics and supply chain excellence for companies large and small."

Drawn from a pool of more than 300 companies using questionnaires, phone calls, personal interviews and other research, Inbound Logistics selected the preeminent logistics IT providers who are leading the way to supply chain efficiency for 2023. Editors seek to match readers' fast-changing needs to the capabilities of those companies selected. All companies selected reflect leadership by answering Inbound Logistics readers' needs for simplicity, flexible pricing, return-on-investment (ROI) and frictionless implementation.

"Our team is elated to once again receive this recognition and be honored among industry leaders for supporting and enabling logistics excellence," said Bill Harrison, President, Demand Solutions. "Demand Solutions is committed to helping supply chain professionals navigate the changing business climate they are facing today and empower these organizations to build an innovative, resilient supply chain."

To check out DMI's full recognition and access the comprehensive list of winners, please visit www.inboundlogistics.com/cms/top-100-lit. Learn more about DMI at www.demandsolutions.com.

About Inbound Logistics

Inbound Logistics is the pioneering magazine empowering demand-driven enterprises. IL's educational mission is to guide businesses to efficiently manage logistics, reduce and speed inventory, and neutralize transportation cost increases by aligning supply to demand and adjusting enterprise functions to support that paradigm shift. More information about demand-driven logistics practices is available at http://www.inboundlogistics.com

About Demand Management, Inc.

Leveraging a software-as-a-service (SaaS)-based Digital Supply Chain Platform, Demand Management, Inc. (DMI) a wholly owned subsidiary of Logility Inc., part of the American Software, Inc. AMSWA portfolio, delivers easy-to-use solutions for manufacturers and distributors designed to sense and respond to dynamic markets, accelerate and automate decisions, increase forecast accuracy, improve customer service levels, and reduce overall inventory to maximize profits and lower costs.

The digital supply chain platform available through DMI transforms sales and operations planning (S&OP) and integrated business planning (IBP) processes; demand, inventory and replenishment planning; global sourcing; quality and compliance management; product life cycle management; supply and inventory optimization; manufacturing planning and scheduling; retail merchandise planning, assortment and allocation spanning the entire concept to customer lifecycle, including PLM, SCM, quality and compliance, as well as integrated business planning and demand, inventory, supply and retail optimization.

Demand Management customers include Siemens Healthineers, AutomationDirect.com, and Newfoundland Labrador Liquor Corporation. To learn more how Demand Management can help you, please visit www.demandsolutions.com.

