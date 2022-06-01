AVM Biotechnology to Present Poster Highlighting the Effects of AVM0703 Against Solid Tumors and Blood Cancers at the 2022 ASCO Annual Meeting

AVM Biotechnology, today announced that its abstract, "The effects of AVM0703 mobilization of endogenous gamma delta invariant TCR+ bi-specific Natural Killer T-like cells against solid tumors and blood cancers" has been accepted for a poster presentation at the 2022 ASCO (American Society of Clinical Oncology) Annual Meeting in Chicago. Founder and CSO, Dr. Theresa Deisher, will present this research on Sunday, June 5th, 2022, in the Developmental Therapeutics – Immunotherapy tract.

The ASCO Annual Meeting showcases cutting-edge research in clinical oncology and is the most influential and prominent scientific gathering of the clinical oncology community.

The chosen abstract concluded that AVM0703 led to:

i) complete response in 27% of immune-resistant mouse A20 tumors as monotherapy and complete response in 60% when combined with 2 doses of cyclophosphamide/fludarabine (CyFlu);

ii) tumor eradication and long-term memory against xenografted human T-cell Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia (T-ALL);

iii) enhancement of Adoptive Cell Therapy equivalent to CyFlu preconditioning in mouse melanoma; and

iv) preliminary 95% complete response against mouse multiple myeloma.

A second abstract, "Acute supra-pharmacologic weight-based dexamethasone (AVM0703), 18 mgs/kg body weight, mobilizes endogenous bi-specific Natural Killer T-like cells independent of glucocorticoid receptor activation", was chosen for print and online publication.

The acceptance of both abstracts further validates the potential of AVM0703 which is the subject of an ongoing adaptive design expansion cohort clinical trial treating relapsed refractory "no-option" Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma/Leukemia. The company is finalizing the dose escalation portion of the trial with positive results including 80% of dosed patients experiencing clinical benefit/immune status improvement and 60% of patients achieving a durable response. Notably, a Peripheral T-cell Lymphoma (PTCL) patient has experienced a durable response with stable disease for 9 months, demonstrating enormous potential for peripheral T-cell lymphoma. The efficacy portion of the trial is anticipated to begin next month.

AVM0703 mobilizes endogenous bi-specific gamma delta TCR+ invariant TCR+ Natural Killer T-like cells resulting in cancer death within hours of administration. The small molecule offers key advantages in the crowded gamma delta field in that these cells are mobilized in vivo avoiding the manufacturing expense and risks of other cell therapies. AVM0703 may be offered as a monotherapy or in combination with chemotherapy or CAR-T and has indications in autoimmune diseases as well as cancer.

Links to the complete abstracts are as follows:

The effects of AVM0703 mobilization of endogenous gamma delta invariant TCR+ bi-specific Natural Killer T-like cells against solid tumors and blood cancers

Acute supra-pharmacologic weight-based dexamethasone (AVM0703), 18 mgs/kg body weight, mobilizes endogenous bi-specific Natural Killer T-like cells independent of glucocorticoid receptor activation

For additional information, please contact Jena Dalpez jdalpez@avmbiotech.com +1(206)906-9922 or visit www.avmbiotech.com.

