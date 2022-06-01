Grovara, the First B2B Online Marketplace For Global Trade, Wins Best Technology Emerging Company at Greater Philadelphia Alliance for Capital Technology's 29th Annual Enterprise Awards

Grovara, the easy global wholesale experience, was named the winner of the Technology Emerging category at the 29th Annual Enterprise Awards by the Greater Philadelphia Alliance for Capital & Technology (PACT). Grovara co-founders Abu Kamara and Peter Groverman accepted the award on behalf of the company at a ceremony on May 24 at Springfield Country Club in Springfield, Pennsylvania.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220531005576/en/

Grovara Co-Founders Abu Kamara (second from left) and Peter Groverman (third from left) celebrate their Enterprise Award in the Technology Emerging category from the Philadelphia Alliance for Capital and Technology on May 24, 2022. Also pictured are Bank of America Managing Director Betsy Rath (far left) and Fox Rothschild Partner Michael Harrington (far right). (Photo: Business Wire)

"We are honored to be the recipients of this year's PACT Enterprise Technology Emerging award. We've created a one-of-a-kind B2B marketplace, right here from Philadelphia. Brands and international retailers can now handle all their export/import online with full transparency, all on a sleek and easy-to-use platform," says Kamara, Grovara's CEO. "Grovara's mission is to transform global trade to a digital experience, with a human touch."

The Enterprise Awards ranks as the most prestigious business honors for technology and life sciences companies, leaders and entrepreneurs in the Philadelphia region. Grovara, the first B2B online marketplace for global trade, was chosen because of its disruptive technology along with the strength of its management team and impact across the industry.

"The rapid growth of our customer network validates that what we're building is industry-leading," says Groverman, Grovara's Chief Innovation Officer. "Our data-driven online marketplace sells thousands of products to over 30 countries, while enabling frictionless overseas sales in seven total clicks."

Grovara, a finalist in the same category at last year's Enterprise Awards, has accelerated its growth since closing a $5.5 million seed funding round in March, 2021. The company has expanded the number of users (3x brands, 6x retailers) on its first-to-market global wholesale online platform and marketplace that streamlines and automates export/import for retailers and distributors. Grovara has also expanded its global footprint by establishing offices and distribution networks in Latin America and the Middle East, and more than doubled its headcount with employees in four countries.

"Our technology is purpose-built for CPG brands and international buyers to discover, transact, scale, and add revenue to their top line," says Grovara Chief Technology Officer Chris Nelson. "We've created a new international sales channel that is automated and less expensive than traditional export/import."

In 2021, Philadelphia-area companies raked in a record $8 billion in funding via 411 deals, according to PACT. For a complete list of this year's winners, visit the Enterprise Awards site.

"The Enterprise Awards embodies the best of entrepreneurship, and Grovara is on its way to building a phenomenal global company right here in Philadelphia," says PACT CEO Dean Miller. "We get hundreds of nominations and applications each year, and from those select the top three companies as finalists. As winner of the Technology Emerging category, Grovara is among some of the great companies our region has produced in the past 30 years."

About Grovara

Grovara enables an easy global wholesale experience as the first-to-market online marketplace supporting hundreds of CPG products for export/import in more than 50 countries. With offices in Philadelphia, Mexico, and Dubai, Grovara facilitates global exporting and importing with a lightweight, tech-driven platform that provides automation and intelligence-based tools. Grovara leverages visibility, discovery, and an intuitive user experience to deliver easy transacting and management, creating a streamlined pathway to dynamic global growth potential. For more information or to join the curated ecosystem, please visit Grovara.com.

About Philadelphia Alliance for Capital and Technologies (PACT)

PACT's vision is to be the go-to resource for fast growing companies, and a driver of entrepreneurship and innovation in the Philadelphia region. PACT provides its members with valuable content and connections to capital, coaching, and customers that will accelerate their growth and success, and to collaborate with other organizations to drive innovation and entrepreneurship in the region. For more, visit the PACT website.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220531005576/en/