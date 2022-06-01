BDO's BioProcess Technology Group to Present at the 2022 BIO International Convention

BDO executives to lead discussion panels on business and manufacturing strategies, technology for cell and gene therapy

BDO's BioProcess Technology Group (BPTG), the world leader in providing strategic, technical, regulatory, and business consulting services to the biopharmaceutical industry, will be presenting at the upcoming 2022 BIO International Convention, June 13-16, 2022 in San Diego. The annual convention, hosted by Biotechnology Innovation Organization (BIO), is the world's largest industry gathering and has returned live and in person for the first time since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Patti Seymour, managing director in BDO's BioProcess Technology Group, will chair the panel about cell and gene therapy development, on Tuesday, June 14, from 12:00 PM to 12:45 PM at the Emerging Therapies Track within the BPI Theater. Her discussion will focus on factors impacting the decision to develop one therapy type over another.

Nick Vrolijk, Ph.D., managing director in BDO's BioProcess Technology Group, will chair a panel about business and manufacturing strategies for therapeutic cell and gene therapy modalities, on Wednesday, June 15, at the Emerging Therapies Track, within the BPI Theater from 12:00 PM to 12:45 PM. The roundtable discussion will cover new technologies to compress timelines, increase capacity and reduce costs for cell and gene therapy development.

BPTG has presented at this conference in 2019, and for several years prior, before being acquired by BDO. The four-day convention presents an opportunity for BPTG to demonstrate its expertise in bioprocess manufacturing to senior biotech executives, business development leaders and investors.

"BDO's BioProcess Technology Group is proud to exhibit and speak alongside biotech and pharmaceutical organizations showcasing groundbreaking development at this year's BIO Convention," said Patti Seymour, Managing Director of BDO's BioProcess Technology Group. "These organizations are on the frontiers of medical breakthroughs, and we're excited to show how we can partner to help them solve their greatest challenges – including CMC product development, quality, regulatory and compliance, and manufacturing strategy and operations."

To learn more about BDO's Life Sciences practice and our services, connect with BPTG professionals at booth 1414 and Biodefense professionals at booth 5113.

Visit our website for a complete overview of BDO's presence at BIO 2022.

