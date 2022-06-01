Cagent Vascular Announces Commercial Launch of the Serranator Above-the-Knee (ATK) Product

Cagent Vascular Inc., a developer of next generation angioplasty balloons using serration technology, announced the expansion of its product offering to include larger balloons to treat superficial femoral and popliteal arteries in the Above-the-Knee (ATK) segment. Cagent Vascular launched the Serranator® Below-the-Knee (BTK) product in January 2021. Since then, there has been rapid adoption at targeted centers, where Serranator is quickly becoming the standard of care. The addition of ATK sizes will enable access to an even larger market.

The Serranator® PTA Serration Balloon Catheter is an angioplasty device with serrated metal strips embedded on a semi-compliant balloon. The Serranator's unique technology is designed to create multiple longitudinal lines of interrupted micro-serrations within the luminal surface to aid in arterial expansion. This differentiated mechanism of action results in predictable and controlled lumen gain using low atmospheres of pressure.

An early adopter of Serranator for BTK usage, Dr. Peter Soukas of Miriam Hospital shared: "I have used the ATK sized balloons, and in my experience, have been impressed with the acute luminal gain in highly calcified arteries. The goal for all angioplasty is to create the biggest lumen possible while minimizing dissection. This ideal acute outcome, which I get with the Serranator, will be beneficial in the ATK arteries whether I follow on with a drug coated balloon or a stent. I see this becoming a regular part of my ATK treatment algorithm."

Even some of the largest peripheral interventional programs in the country are taking note of the Serranator's highly differentiated mechanism of action and driving its adoption. "I use the Serranator in my lab because it works. The acute results are real and predictable. The device is reliable", said Dr. Prakash Krishnan, of Mount Sinai Hospital in New York City.

Cagent Vascular's mission is to restore blood flow and restore life by developing and commercializing innovative technologies to treat cardiovascular disease. "Expanding into the ATK segment will generate significant incremental revenue and build upon our success from last year's BTK product launch where the Serranator was used as the primary therapy. Above-the-knee, we anticipate the Serranator will primarily be used in conjunction with other therapies. With the addition of these expanded sizes, we are excited to enter into an even larger market enabling physicians to use the Serranator to help more patients," stated CEO, Carol A. Burns.

About Cagent Vascular

Cagent Vascular's vision is to be the leader for treating atherosclerotic disease with the first and only serration balloon technology to restore blood flow. It is the second cardiovascular company formed by co-founders Carol Burns, President and CEO, Peter Schneider, MD, Vascular Surgeon, Chief Medical Officer and Robert Giasolli, Chief Technology Officer.

Visit www.cagentvascular.com

This project is supported by the Ben Franklin Technology Partners of Southeastern PA, an initiative of the Pennsylvania Department of Community and Economic Development funded by the Ben Franklin Technology Development Authority.

