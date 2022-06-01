Tachyum Begins Pre-Orders for Prodigy Evaluation Platform

Tachyum™ today announced that it will be building a limited quantity of Tachyum Prodigy Evaluation Platforms later this year, featuring fully functional Prodigy processors with memory and application software for qualified customers and partners who pre-order between now and July 31, 2022.

Tachyum's Prodigy Evaluation Platform provides a high-performance server in a standard 2U air cooled form factor that enables customers across a broad range of market segments to test and evaluate cutting-edge Prodigy Universal Processors. The flexible platform supports multiple processor configurations to address a wide array of cloud, HPC, and AI applications.

Support for up to four high-performance Prodigy processors with best-in-class vector and matrix subsystems, along with high bandwidth DDR5 memory, addresses the compute and memory-intensive demands of workloads such as HPC, AI/ML and data analytics. Prodigy's advanced integer unit, coupled with high-throughput PCIe 5.0 slots, delivers powerful and cost-effective cloud solutions that enable hyperscalers to achieve next level performance, scalability and TCO (Total Cost of Ownership).

The Prodigy Evaluation Platform is the latest milestone in bringing Prodigy Universal Processor chips to market. Tachyum has continued steady progress in enabling human brain-scale AI and advancing the entire world to a greener era with the world's first universal processor. Previous achievements include deploying an interactive resource platform to a Prodigy emulation system, running applications in Linux interactive mode on FPGA prototype, transitioning to a 5-nanometer fabrication process and more.

"As we get closer to achieving our ultimate goal of launching Prodigy into data centers around the world, each step becomes increasingly rewarding," said Dr. Radoslav Danilak, founder and CEO of Tachyum. "Offering our customers and partners the ability to order Prodigy Evaluation Platforms in multiple processor configurations, with leading-edge memory and I/O support and a large software ecosystem of applications that have been compiled to run natively on Prodigy, means that we are one step closer to mass production of this game-changing technology."

Tachyum's Prodigy integrates 128 high-performance custom designed 64-bit compute cores with the functionality of a CPU, a GPU, and a TPU in a single device within a homogeneous architecture. This allows Prodigy to deliver performance up to 4x that of the highest performing x86 processors (for cloud workloads) and up to 3x that of the highest performing GPU for HPC and 6x for AI applications.

Prodigy's unique architecture delivers industry-leading performance in both data center and AI workloads. Therefore, during off peak hours, Prodigy-powered data center servers can be seamlessly and dynamically switched to AI workloads, eliminating the need for expensive dedicated AI hardware, and dramatically increasing server utilization. Prodigy delivers unprecedented data center performance, power, and economics, reducing CAPEX and OPEX significantly.

Delivery of complete custom-built platforms is expected to be 6-9 months after receipt of order. This will accommodate the extended acquisition times of components impacted by the current supply chain and COVID slowdowns. Qualified customers and partners ordering within the pre-order window will qualify for lead-customer discounts once Prodigy becomes commercially available. Those interested in being a part of the early adopter community by purchasing a Prodigy Evaluation Platform can contact the company at www.tachyum.com/products/prodigy-evaluation-platform/form/.

About Tachyum

Tachyum is transforming AI, HPC, public and private cloud data center markets with its recently launched flagship product. Prodigy, the world's first Universal Processor, unifies the functionality of a CPU, a GPU, and a TPU into a single processor that delivers industry-leading performance, cost, and power efficiency for both specialty and general-purpose computing. When Prodigy processors are provisioned in a hyperscale data center, they enable all AI, HPC, and general-purpose applications to run on one hardware infrastructure, saving companies billions of dollars per year. With data centers currently consuming over 4% of the planet's electricity, predicted to be 10% by 2030, the ultra-low power Prodigy Universal Processor is critical to continue doubling worldwide data center capacity every four years. Tachyum, co-founded by Dr. Radoslav Danilak is building the world's fastest AI supercomputer (128 AI exaflops) in the EU based on Prodigy processors. Tachyum has offices in the United States and Slovakia. For more information, visit https://www.tachyum.com/.

