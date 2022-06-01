TEGNA Stations Honored with 96 Regional Edward R. Murrow Awards

TEGNA Inc. TGNA today announced its stations received a record 96 Regional Edward R. Murrow Awards – more than any other local broadcast television group and the most in its history. KARE in Minneapolis received 11 individual awards, the most given this year, and the most in its history.

Seven stations – KARE, KING, KSDK, KUSA, KWES, WFAA and WGRZ – garnered the overall excellence honor, the highest achievement awarded. Four stations – KGW, KUSA, WBIR and WXIA – won for excellence in innovation, which recognizes "news organizations that innovate their product to enhance the quality of journalism and the audience's understanding of news." Three TEGNA stations – KGW, KHOU and WCSH – received excellence in diversity, equity, and inclusion, a new category introduced in 2021, which is given for "outstanding advocacy journalism tackling the topic of diversity, racial injustice and/or inequality." Nine stations received excellence in writing and excellence in video honors.

"These awards reflect the commitment our stations and journalists have shown to informing and educating our viewers with valuable news, life-changing investigations, weather and information, and stories that reflect the diversity of their local communities," said Dave Lougee, president and CEO, TEGNA. "Congratulations to all our stations and journalists on these honors."

Overall, 27 TEGNA stations were honored, with 11 awarded to KARE; nine to KUSA; seven to KGW; six to KING, KSDK, WFAA and WGRZ; five to KXTV; four to KREM, WBIR and WXIA; three to WCSH, WTHR, WUSA and WWL; two to KENS, KHOU, KTVB and WTIC; and one each to KVUE, KWES, WATN, WBNS, WCNC, WKYC, WTOL and KTHV.

TEGNA Regional Edward R. Murrow Award Winners this year are as follows:

KARE, Minneapolis-St. Paul

Overall Excellence: KARE 11

Excellence in Video: Cut Off

Excellence in Writing: Boyd Huppert

Continuing Coverage: KARE 11 Investigates: Cruel & Unusual

Feature Reporting: Mrs. Klein's Greatest Lesson

Hard News: Pregnant & Shackled

Investigative Reporting: The GAP: Failure to Treat, Failure to Protect

News Documentary: The GAP: Failure to Treat, Failure to Protect

News Series: Tragedy & Triumph: Ripples Beyond the Trial of Derek Chauvin

Newscast: KARE 11 News at 10

Sports Reporting: Coach Isaac

KENS, San Antonio

Excellence in Video: The Chore of His Choosing

Newscast: Eyewitness News at 10: Airport Attack

KGW, Portland, Oregon

Excellence in Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion: A Raisin in the Milk

Excellence in Innovation: The Story

Excellence in Writing: Writing by Laural Porter

Hard News: The impact of an encampment

News Documentary: Overwhelmed: Inside Oregon's ICUs

Podcast: The Yellow Car

Digital: KGW News

KHOU, Houston

Excellence in Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion: Juneteenth: 1865-2021

News Documentary: Juneteenth: 1865-2021

KING, Seattle

Overall Excellence: KING 5 News: Stand for Truth

Breaking News Coverage: Security Breach at the State Capitol

Continuing Coverage: Skagit: River of Light and Loss

Investigative Reporting: COVID Exemptions for a Price

News Series: Ticket to an Autopsy

Newscast: November Flooding

KREM, Spokane

Continuing Coverage: The Rebuilding of Malden

Feature Reporting: Hyland Family Tragedy

Investigative Reporting: Sam Martinez Death Investigation

Newscast: KREM 2 News at 6pm - January Windstorm

KSDK, St. Louis

Overall Excellence: KSDK

Excellence in Video: Stone Carver

Excellence in Writing: Mike Bush

Breaking News Coverage: Easter Sunday Jail Uprising

Podcast: Abby Eats St. Louis

Sports Reporting: The Chris Brooks Junior Story

KTHV, Little Rock

Digital: KTHV11 Digital: Beyond the Headline

KTVB, Boise-Twin Falls

Breaking News Coverage: Boise mall shooting live coverage

Digital: KTVB.com

KUSA, Denver

Overall Excellence: 9NEWS: Colorado's News Leader

Excellence in Innovation: Next with Kyle Clark: Word of Thanks

Excellence in Video: The Game

Excellence in Writing: Vanderveen Writing Composite

Breaking News Coverage: The Marshall Fire

Feature Reporting: Karl and Donna

Hard News: A Conversation Lingers

Newscast: Next: Boulder County Wildfire Aftermath

Sports Reporting: Branson's Field of Dreams

KVUE, Austin

Hard News: Ponderosa Fire

KWES, Midland-Odessa

Overall Excellence: NewsWest 9

KXTV, Sacramento

Excellence in Writing: Fire - Power - Money: The French Laundry Connection

Continuing Coverage: Fire - Power - Money: Crime and Politics

Feature Reporting: Women in Firefighting

Investigative Reporting: Fire - Power - Money: The French Laundry Connection

News Series: Fire - Power - Money: Can PG&E be Rehabilitated?

WATN, Memphis

Sports Reporting: The Golden Goal

WBIR, Knoxville

Excellence in Innovation: WBIR's Abandoned Places of East Tennessee

Digital: WBIR.com

News Documentary: The Body Farm

News Series: The History of East Knoxville Beyond the Headlines

WBNS, Columbus

Excellence in Writing: Bryant's Way with Words

WCNC, Charlotte

Newscast: Tragedy in Rock Hill - WCNC 6PM Newscast

WCSH, Portland, Maine

Excellence in Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion: The French Disconnection

Excellence in Video: Schooner Bowdoin: A Classroom Like no Other

Hard News: 9/11: Maine Remembers

WFAA, Dallas

Overall Excellence: WFAA

Excellence in Writing: CPR, Q, and 'Ausome' Allen

Breaking News Coverage: Timberview High School Shooting

Feature Reporting: 'Kids Need Our Love, Mom'

News Series: Banking Below 30

Sports Reporting: 'Long Live the King'

WGRZ, Buffalo

Overall Excellence: WGRZ

Investigative Reporting: Defunding the Mayor

News Documentary: Tragic Legacy

News Series: Recycling Revealed

Newscast: Channel 2 News Tonight: Governor Cuomo Resigns

Podcast: Unsolved: True Crime in WNY

WKYC, Cleveland

Podcast: Bomb City USA

WTHR, Indianapolis

Excellence in Video: The Giants of Japan

Breaking News Coverage: WTHR FedEx Shooting

Feature Reporting: Making a Case for Mustard

WTIC, Hartford

Excellence in Video: Remember Their Names

Excellence in Writing: From Pen to Paper to Pixels; Jim Altman Writes 2021

WTOL, Toledo

News Series: Murder in the Suburbs

WUSA, Washington, DC

Excellence in Video: Helping Oysters Make a Comeback

Digital: Jan. 6 Capitol Riot Complete Coverage

Feature Reporting: New York & Pennsylvania: Failing the Chesapeake Bay

WWL, New Orleans

Breaking News Coverage: Ida: The Warehouse

Digital: Looking Out for the Vulnerable

Feature Reporting: Teenage Chess Champion

WXIA, Atlanta

Excellence in Innovation: Drawing Conclusions

Excellence in Video: Game of Life

Excellence in Writing: Savannah Levins

Investigative Reporting: Revictimized: Women Raped, then Robbed of Justice

The Edward R. Murrow Awards are sponsored by the Radio Television Digital News Association (RTDNA) and honor outstanding achievements in broadcast and digital journalism.

About TEGNA

