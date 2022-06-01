Digital River Produces Triple Digit Growth in Q1

Global brands look to Digital River's flexible APIs and extensive ecosystem of partners to accelerate growth in 2022

Digital River, an experienced global commerce enabler for established and fast-growing brands, today announced a 100% increase in new clients signed in Q1 2022 over Q1 2021. More brands are recognizing the value of Digital River's flexible API's, Merchant of Record (MoR) business model and ever-expanding partner ecosystem designed to help brands grow globally with confidence and simplicity.

"Our continued growth demonstrates the power of what Digital River is bringing to global brands," said Adam Coyle, Digital River's CEO. "Our Merchant of Record business model combined with best-in-class partnerships brings merchants an all-in-one solution that eliminates complexity, so brands are free to create the best customer experiences possible."

Digital River also welcomes an exciting new client in the gaming industry, Rec Room. This is an innovative social gaming platform that enables cross-play on all devices, from phones to console to VR. Rec Room has partnered with Digital River to continue their rapid global expansion and monetize their free-to-download games.

Partnerships, choice and flexibility

Digital River provides brands a passport to global commerce, with flexible APIs that offer merchants the ability to sell B2B, B2C, physical or digital, local or cross-border on the platform of their choice.

In Q1, Digital River launched a direct integration of its all-in-one Merchant of Record with Elite Partner BigCommerce's Open SaaS ecommerce platform to provide BigCommerce mid-market and enterprise merchants with a global solution that fully manages payments, tax, fraud and compliance to simplify cross-border selling and accelerate global expansion.

Digital River also expanded its potential client base with its SAP Commerce Cloud app, now fully SAP certified and built into the SAP Commerce Cloud platform. The app gives merchants a fast-track to global expansion with localized shopper experiences from checkout to fulfillment, including Avalara's world-class automation technology.

New stores

Digital River's success hinges on the success of its mature and established customer base. Its solution enables clients to grow and expand their reach long after their first store goes live. In Q1 Cotodama, a music technology company that enriches the listening experience by visualizing lyrics through its Lyric Sync Technology, launched its first store with Digital River in Japan, then rapidly expanded with stores in North America and Europe.

Other Digital River clients launching or expanding in Q1 include:

Omron VitalSight – Using Digital River's APIs VitalSight allows hospitals and clinics to send blood pressure monitoring kits to patients and remotely monitor their readings.

– Using Digital River's APIs VitalSight allows hospitals and clinics to send blood pressure monitoring kits to patients and remotely monitor their readings. Poetizer – with Digital River's API's and Avalara for tax calculations, Poetizer allows authors from Poetizer's social media platform to publish their own poetry books as well as place poetry on other merchandise.

