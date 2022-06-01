The Marsha P. Johnson Institute Introduces a National Resource List for the Transgender Community

As anti-transgender legislation and rhetoric continues across the country, the Marsha P. Johnson Institute today announced a new national resource guide for the Black transgender community.

The new list enables transgender individuals to find local resources for holistic health, from employment to trans-friendly physicians to legal care and trans-owned businesses. The resource finder identifies national and regional organizations that can help across 10 topic areas. Twelve national organizations are identified as well as those across 17 states. As awareness of the list, and with it new resources, grow, the list will continually be updated and expanded.

"When I founded MPJI, I wanted to create resources that I didn't have," said MPJI Founder and Executive Director Elle Moxley. "This resource list is just that: a comprehensive list that maps out the resources for our community. Oftentimes, members of our community don't know where to begin to look for resources. This list enables them to find everything in one place."

The unveiling of the list dovetails with the start of Pride month; MPJI's theme for the month is Radical Pride: The Politics of UN(REST). With more than 300 anti-trans bills introduced this year across the country and the anticipated changes in reproductive health access, bodily autonomy is under attack.

Also timely is the potential for the Court to overturn Roe v Wade, with half of US states poised to ban abortion. The human rights of trans people and abortion rights are inextricably linked—and overturning Roe is a direct attack on transgender rights.

The trans community is already facing a compounding global crisis along with health disparities and worse health outcomes, especially when it comes to reproductive and sexual healthcare, including abortion care.

"Pride is historically a time to celebrate where we've been, but this year we want to remind our people that we must resist and we cannot rest," Moxley said. "There's still work to do. We are under assault and trans rights are fundamental human rights."

MPJI seeks to eradicate systemic, community, and physical violence that silences our community from actualizing freedom, joy, and safety. In part, this mission is addressed through locating culturally competent resources for basic necessities like housing, food security, legal and financial support, health/wellness, employment, social support, and more. Learn more at marshap.org.

