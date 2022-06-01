CION Investment Corporation Announces Presentation at Investor Conferences

CION Investment Corporation CION ("CION" or the "Company") today announced that its management will be presenting at the following investor conferences:

Wells Fargo BDC Power Alley Conference (virtual event)

- June 9: CION's management will be hosting virtual one-on-one and small group meetings throughout the day.

LD Micro Invitational Conference (in-person event) to be held at the Four Seasons Westlake Village hotel in California

- June 8: CION's management will be hosting virtual one-on-one and small group meetings throughout the day.

- June 9: CION's main presentation is scheduled for 8:30 am PT. Investors will be able to access the presentation live over the Internet via the weblink: https://ldinv12.mysequire.com/.

Investors can also download a PDF copy of the presentation by visiting CION's Investor Relations section of its website: https://www.cionbdc.com/#resources.

ABOUT CION INVESTMENT CORPORATION

CION Investment Corporation is a leading publicly listed business development company that had approximately $1.8 billion in assets as of March 31, 2022. CION seeks to generate current income and, to a lesser extent, capital appreciation for investors by focusing primarily on senior secured loans to U.S. middle-market companies. CION is advised by CION Investment Management, LLC, a registered investment adviser and an affiliate of CION. For more information, please visit www.cionbdc.com.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release may contain forward-looking statements that involve substantial risks and uncertainties. You can identify these statements by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "may," "will," "should," "expect," "anticipate," "project," "target," "estimate," "intend," "continue," or "believe" or the negatives thereof or other variations thereon or comparable terminology. You should read statements that contain these words carefully because they discuss CION's plans, strategies, prospects and expectations concerning its business, operating results, financial condition and other similar matters. These statements represent CION's belief regarding future events that, by their nature, are uncertain and outside of CION's control. There are likely to be events in the future, however, that CION is not able to predict accurately or control. Any forward-looking statement made by CION in this press release speaks only as of the date on which it is made. Factors or events that could cause CION's actual results to differ, possibly materially from its expectations, include, but are not limited to, the risks, uncertainties and other factors CION identifies in the sections entitled "Risk Factors" and "Forward-Looking Statements" in filings CION makes with the SEC, and it is not possible for CION to predict or identify all of them. CION undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

