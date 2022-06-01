LOGIX Fiber Network and DE-CIX Host On-Demand Webinar on Maximizing Data Center Connectivity and Performance

Free webinar highlights industry trends and key steps to improve network resiliency

LOGIX Fiber Networks, the largest independent fiber network provider in Texas, and DE-CIX, the world's leading neutral Internet Exchange (IX) operator, have published a webinar to help educate businesses leaders on the importance of a hybrid-cloud strategy and how to optimize data center connectivity and networking services to create the most efficient cloud networking solution. The free webinar is now available for on-demand viewing.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220601005397/en/

Maximize Data Center Connectivity With Hybrid Cloud Strategy (Photo: Business Wire)

Many organizations implement a hybrid cloud strategy to manage mission-critical and business continuity computing resources because hybrid clouds offer the benefits of both public and private clouds. A hybrid cloud approach provides the security of a private cloud, such as data center colocation and the business agility that public clouds offer. This offers businesses optimal data center connectivity and control, access, and scalability of their compute resources.

"As businesses continue down the path of digital transformation, it is becoming increasingly important for them to have the right connectivity, management, and security solution to protect valuable assets," said Craig Collins, Chief Executive Officer for LOGIX. "Using data center colocation in conjunction with a properly designed networking solution is a cost-efficient and reliable approach to ensure greater business continuity and application performance than traditional on-premises options. During this webinar, experts will share insights into how businesses can maximize application performance and gain a competitive advantage in support of quickly-moving business transformation with LOGIX's Data Center Solutions."

"LOGIX's data center connectivity solutions and our Internet Exchange are the perfect pair for operating a hybrid cloud solution," said Ed d'Agostino, VP and General Manager of DE-CIX North America. "Our Texas footprint is growing rapidly, and hybrid cloud strategies and solutions will help businesses be agile, ultimately benefitting consumers through enhanced services and business innovation."

Key learnings from the webinar include:

Important industry trends related to how successful businesses are adopting a hybrid cloud strategy

How data center colocation (private cloud) can create a resilient environment for your mission-critical resources

The different public and private data center connectivity options that can ensure a resilient network architecture

With 295,000 fiber miles, 28,000 near-net/on-net serviceable addresses, connectivity to nearly 100 on-net data centers and 7,000 route miles of fiber, including long haul routes between Dallas, Ft. Worth, Houston, Austin and San Antonio, LOGIX's network delivers access, speed and reliability at a highly competitive price.

LOGIX is known for its outstanding Texas-based customer service, flexible and fast connectivity options, best-in-class reliability due to its built-for-business fiber network, and broad range of business voice and data options. Services include Business Voice, Business Internet, Business Ethernet, Business Wavelength, Business Voice Cloud, Business Voice Trunks, Data Centers, and Cloud Connect.

DE-CIX Dallas is the largest carrier and data center neutral Internet Exchange serving the Southwest region and now ranks among the top 20 largest IXs in the United States with a reach to over 110 networks including carriers, ISPs, content, cloud, and other networks that help optimize the delivery of content at the edge. DE-CIX Dallas is interconnected with DE-CIX Chicago, DE-CIX New York, DE-CIX Phoenix and DE-CIX Richmond in North America and DE-CIX IX's throughout Europe. A single connection with DE-CIX enables access to over 2,600 networks globally.

To view the free webinar, click here. If you have questions or need more information, call 281-688-6283. For more information about LOGIX, visit logix.com.

About LOGIX Fiber Networks

LOGIX Fiber Networks is the largest independent fiber network provider in Texas, providing highly secure fiber-based data, voice services, and data center access to over 10,000 enterprise and carrier customers and connecting nearly 100 third-party data centers across Texas.

With a 35-year history, LOGIX is known for its outstanding Texas-based customer service, flexible and fast connectivity options, and best-in-class reliability due to its built-for-business fiber network. LOGIX offers a broad range of business voice and data options and wholesale carrier solutions. Business services include Business Voice, Business Internet, Business Ethernet, Business Wavelength, Business Voice Cloud, Business Voice Trunks, Data Centers, and Cloud Connect. Wholesale carrier solutions include Ethernet and wavelength transport, metro and long haul, dark fiber, cell site fronthaul/backhaul and IP connectivity.

For more information about LOGIX, call 281-336-9006 or visit logix.com. Connect with us on LinkedIn or Twitter and Facebook.

About DE-CIX North America

DE-CIX North America Inc., established in 2013, is a wholly owned subsidiary of DE-CIX International AG, the international arm of DE-CIX, the world's leading Internet Exchange operator. The DE-CIX Internet Exchanges in New York, Dallas, Chicago, Richmond and Phoenix create the largest neutral interconnection ecosystem in North America. DE-CIX is providing network and data-neutral peering and interconnection services in North America. With access to DE-CIX North Americas' Internet Exchanges, customers gain more control of their networks and access to world-class content providers and IP transit, Virtual Private Network (VPN) and Blackholing services to mitigate the effects of DDoS attacks.

DE-CIX New York is the 5th largest Internet Exchange in the US, it is a carrier and data center-neutral and Open-IX certified. The IX platform is distributed across major carrier hotels and data centers throughout each metro region it serves. DE-CIX operates more access points than any other Internet Exchange in North America.

For more information, please visit de-cix.net.

About DE-CIX

DE-CIX (German Commercial Internet Exchange) is the world's leading operator of Internet Exchanges. In total, in its 32 locations in Europe, North America, the Middle East, and Asia, DE-CIX interconnects close to 2500 network operators (carriers), Internet service providers (ISPs), content providers, and enterprise networks from more than 100 countries, offering peering, cloud, and interconnection services. The combined connected customer capacity of all DE-CIX locations worldwide exceeds 90 Terabits, making it the largest neutral interconnection ecosystem in the world. DE-CIX in Frankfurt, Germany, with a data throughput of more than 10 Terabits per second (Tbps) and over 1000 connected networks, is one of the largest Internet Exchanges in the world.

Further information at www.de-cix.net/.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220601005397/en/