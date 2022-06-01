Gabb Wireless™ Announces Gabb Music™ - A New Streaming Service Built Specifically for Kids

Gabb Music uses advanced AI filtration to curate the first truly safe music streaming platform for kids alongside suite of new hardware to jam out with, including Gabb Phone Plus from Samsung

Gabb Wireless, the leading company in providing safe tech for kids, is launching Gabb Music, a new music streaming service believed to be the largest, clean music library curated specifically for kids. Gabb Music includes songs by popular artists from nearly every era and genre - without any swearing, innuendo or drug references. To help kids best enjoy Gabb Music, the company is also launching a suite of new hardware including the world's safest cell phone for kids Gabb Phone Plus from Samsung, as well as wireless earbuds and speakers Gabb Buds and Gabb Blast. As the latest expansion of Gabb's many upcoming safe tech solutions, Gabb Music will help families turn up their summer with peace of mind and lots of fun.

Gabb Music

While most current music streaming services are built for adults first, with kids as an afterthought, Gabb Music was created to prioritize kid safety from the start. Using Gabb's advanced AI filtration system and by partnering with some of the world's largest record labels, Gabb Music offers a curated library of songs that kids, teens and parents can enjoy together as a family. Packed with hits from all genres, including pop, hip-hop, country and rock and roll, Gabb Music provides a path to music exploration for kids, without bleeped out explicit lyrics.

Gabb developed a first-of-its-kind process to scan millions of songs using industry-leading tools - including Tuned Global's music catalog delivery service coupled with LyricFind's data analysis solution, LyricIQ - alongside Gabb's proprietary technology and human review to create the world's safest music catalog for kids and teens. This leads to a library full of hits, new releases and classics free of graphic lyrics and inappropriate subject matters. Over one hundred mixes have been curated from a catalog of millions of songs, with new music and themed mixes to be added each week.

"Music is the number one requested item from our Gabb kids and parents. Instead of settling for another music service, we built our own filtration system and experience. This will allow kids and teens to listen to many of the hits without the explicits," said Nate Randle, CEO of Gabb Wireless. "We built safe tech from the ground up, and now we're doing it with music."

Gabb Music is launching exclusively as a radio-style streaming service - making it easier for younger kids who simply want to pick a music mix like they would pick a radio station. The app is powered by Tuned Global's leading music streaming technology as a white-label solution.

Gabb Music will be rolling out exclusively on the Gabb Phone and Gabb Phone Plus, with a free 30-day trial for new and existing customers. Once the trial expires, a Gabb Music subscription will be $4.99/month. Gabb Music will become available to all existing Gabb Phone customers over the next few weeks.

Gabb Phone Plus

The new Gabb Phone Plus, the premium safe phone for kids, combines the safety Gabb is known for, with the superior quality Samsung delivers. Gabb Phone Plus is made with high-grade materials - featuring a durable all-metal build, long-lasting battery life and 5.83" edge-to-edge display for high performance and reliability - and provides kids with access to Gabb Music.

Gabb Phone Plus will include more apps to help kids get the most out of their phone, while still preventing access to the internet, social media and games. The device will soon have an ever-growing list of safe, curated apps, including those for education, finance, spirituality and team sports.

Alongside these new apps, Gabb is also launching Gabb Messenger, a new SMS/MMS messaging app that protects Gabb users as they connect with their families and growing social world. Gabb Messenger comes pre-installed on Gabb Phone Plus and handles SMS/MMS messaging, group chats and provides comprehensive filtration, preventing explicit messages from being delivered. Gabb's proprietary algorithm pre-emptively filters out offensive images, language, and spam.

Gabb Phone Plus is available now, exclusively at gabbwireless.com/product/gabb-phone-plus, for $199.99, including Unlimited Talk & Text plans with no contract starting at $29.99/month.

Gabb Buds

Gabb Buds are low-profile earbuds designed specifically for kids. They feature a streamlined, compact design with three earpieces to fit any size ear, a portable charging case, six to eight hours of listening and they are sweat and water-resistant. Gabb Buds also easily pair with Gabb Phone Plus, Gabb Phone and other wireless devices, and can seamlessly switch from listening to music to joining a phone call.

Gabb Buds are available now in black and white for $49.99, exclusively at gabbwireless.com/product/gabb-buds.

Gabb Blast Speaker

Kids can take their music anywhere with the Gabb Blast Speaker. Whether it's in rain, dust or snow, the Blast delivers impressive 360-degree audio and hands-free versatility in a conveniently portable package. Blast works seamlessly with Gabb phones, via Bluetooth, as well as other wireless devices, so kids can rock out to their favorite hits from Gabb Music for up to 12 hours of play time. To double the jam session, kids can connect two Gabb Blast Speakers together for True Wireless Stereo sound.

Gabb Blast is available now in black, gray, and Gabb blue for $49.99, exclusively at gabbwireless.com/product/gabb-blast.

About Gabb Wireless

Founded in 2018, Gabb Wireless is a rapidly growing cellular network company that provides safe technology solutions for kids. With a mission to solve the growing screen-time addiction among youth, Gabb creates the safest technology for kids. For each step of kids' development, Gabb offers products that keep families connected, give kids freedom, and provide parents peace of mind. Learn more at www.gabbwireless.com.

