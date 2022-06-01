GreenPark Sports Increases Development Velocity and Accelerates Deployment of Modern Cloud Architectures with Pulumi Cloud Engineering Platform

Cloud engineering platform enables all of GreenPark's developers to use Infrastructure as Code, increasing the number of cloud infrastructure deployments by 70% and accelerating the rate of innovation

Cloud Engineering leader Pulumi today announced GreenPark Sports, the social gaming developer for next-generation sports and esports fans, has selected the Pulumi Cloud Engineering Platform to build, deploy, and manage its cloud applications and infrastructure. With Pulumi, GreenPark Sports has been able to increase the number of cloud infrastructure deployments by 70%, grow Infrastructure as Code adoption from less than one-third of its engineers to 100%, simplify Kubernetes deployments and empower developers to build and deploy cloud infrastructure on a self-service basis while enforcing security and compliance rules. These changes enable the business to innovate faster because developers can work quickly and with fewer roadblocks.

First launched in January 2021, the free-to-play mobile app now includes early gameplay within multiple fan universes, including the League of Legends Championship Series (LCS), LaLiga, and the National Basketball Association (NBA). GreenPark is also building a blockchain digital collectible experience starting with its first non-fungible tokens (NFTs) which dropped in fall of 2021.

"Before Pulumi, the barrier to entry for developers using the modern cloud was high and we had bottlenecks that had slowed our developers down," says Jacob Foard, platform team tech lead at GreenPark Sports. "With Pulumi, these bottlenecks are eliminated and our developers can build faster and more independently with modern architectures like Kubernetes. Ultimately, this increases our development velocity and lets our business innovate faster."

The team decided to adopt Pulumi after using Terraform, which used a domain-specific language and was incompatible with standard software engineering practices. GreenPark Sports required a platform that would make building, deploying and managing cloud infrastructure easier for its developers and it also needed to support cloud native software such as Kubernetes and SaaS vendors. Using Pulumi, the platform team could build a set of reusable and easy-to-consume Pulumi components in Go which developers could use to build and deploy new Kubernetes applications without having to think about complex configurations or using best practices.

"GreenPark's platform team needed a way to increase developers' speed and efficiency by empowering them to build and deploy cloud applications fast and easily," said Aaron Kao, Vice President of Marketing for Pulumi. "With Pulumi, they were able to achieve that by creating reusable infrastructure components written in Golang, which the developers already knew. Developers used the Go components to easily build well-architected Kubernetes and cloud infrastructure, increasing innovation velocity and maintaining security compliance across the GreenPark business."

GreenPark Sports runs on Google Cloud Platform (GCP) and uses Kubernetes and fully managed services to run the backend for its game platform. In combination with Pulumi, it also uses best-of-breed SaaS providers such as DataDog, CloudFlare, and Confluent. To read the GreenPark Sports case study in full, please visit: https://www.pulumi.com/case-studies/greenpark-sports/

About Pulumi

Pulumi's Cloud Engineering Platform unites infrastructure teams, developers and security engineers around one software engineering process for delivering modern cloud applications faster and speeding innovation, with best practices out-of-the-box. Pulumi's universal infrastructure as code engine helps teams tame the cloud's complexity using the world's most popular programming languages (TypeScript, Go, .NET, Python, and Java) and markup languages (YAML, JSON, and CUE). This enables teams to use a single pipeline for delivering and securing infrastructure and applications on any cloud—public, private, or hybrid—including AWS, Azure, GCP, Kubernetes and more than 60 other cloud and SaaS providers. Organizations of all sizes, from startups to the Global 2000, have chosen Pulumi for their cloud transformation and modernization needs. Founded by Microsoft, AWS, and Google software veterans in 2017, Pulumi is headquartered in Seattle and is backed by leading VC firms. For more information, visit www.pulumi.com.

