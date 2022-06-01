Working Not Working Releases First-Ever Brand Campaign, "We Love Recruiters" a Light-Hearted Love Song for Recruiters Everywhere

New campaign celebrates the everyday challenges recruiters face in a highly competitive hiring market

Working Not Working, a Fiverr company FVRR, the leading platform for curated creative talent, today released its first-ever brand campaign, "We Love Recruiters," a love song for all talent hirers, to show the company's appreciation for the incredible work that they do. Recruiters have had to deal with many hurdles in the war for talent, with over 4.5 million people quitting their jobs in March and with 11.55 million job openings (Department of Labor) – it has never been more challenging to not only find the right talent, but convince them to join and commit to a company.

"We Love Recruiters" is a love song for all talent hirers and is meant to show the company's appreciation for the incredible work that they do. (Photo: Business Wire)

"We Love Recruiters" offers a tongue-in-cheek and catchy approach in the form of a love song and rallying cry, giving recruiters a voice to share their experiences. From being ghosted during the hiring process, handling unrealistic asks from potential candidates, and working to fulfill several roles at the same time.

"With employees in the driver's seat, recruiters are powering through a unique time in hiring," said Adam Tompkins, Chief Creative Officer and Co-Founder of Working Not Working. "They rarely have their moment to shine and this video aims to elevate their experience in a fun and comedic way. We also wanted to use this as an opportunity to highlight their value and work."

Over the last two years, Working Not Working's customer base, which includes recruiters and hiring managers from the world's top brands, has doubled in growth, pointing to the fact that the company has remained a resource to bridge the gap between creative looking for roles and companies looking for top talent. As a site built by creatives and for creatives, Working Not Working has continued to grow, largely from word-of-mouth, despite not spending any budget on marketing, until now.

"We Love Recruiters" was directed by Hal Kirkland and written by Mark Svartz. The ad will run across social channels including YouTube, LinkedIn, and Instagram. To view the full ad, click here.

About Working Not Working

Working Not Working, a Fiverr company, is a curated community of the best creative talent. The company's mission is to eliminate the obstacles between creative people and opportunity. WNW helps the most innovative brands in the world hire freelance and full-time creatives. And that's not hyperbole. Companies like Apple, Google, Wieden+Kennedy, Netflix, TikTok, Airbnb, COLLINS, and The New York Times trust the platform. You can learn more on our website workingnotworking.com.

