Bigfoot Biomedical Announces Late-Breaking Poster Presentation and Product Theater at the 2022 American Diabetes Association 82nd Scientific Sessions

Bigfoot Biomedical, a mission-driven company dedicated to supporting better health outcomes for people with insulin-requiring diabetes, today announced late-breaking presentation of "The First Real World Experience with Bigfoot Unity: A 3-Month Retrospective Analysis" at the 2022 American Diabetes Association (ADA) 82nd Scientific Sessions. The company will also host a product theater at the event focused on the shift from traditional clinical care to remote physiologic monitoring and management of people on multiple daily injections (MDI) of insulin. The ADA Scientific Sessions will take place virtually and in New Orleans, Louisiana on June 3-7.

"We are excited to deliver critical diabetes innovation and present our first real-world data during ADA," said Jeffrey Brewer, CEO of Bigfoot Biomedical. "Supporting populations using MDI therapy, particularly those with Type 2 diabetes, is central to our mission as they have historically had fewer solutions to manage their intensive insulin therapy. Now we can provide tools that meet them where they are in their MDI therapy."

Bigfoot will disclose additional information about the presentation aligned with the American Diabetes Association's abstract embargo policies.

Late-Breaking Poster Presentation:

(68-LB) "The First Real World Experience with Bigfoot Unity: A 3-Month Retrospective Analysis"

Presented by Bantwal S. Baliga, MD, Endocrinologist, East Alabama Endocrinology, PC, on Sunday, June 5, 2022 from 12:00-1:00 PM CT

Product Theater:

"Bigfoot In the Wild—A Real-World Experience"

Hear from Bantwal S. Baliga, MD; Vivian Fonseca, MD, Professor of Medicine and Pharmacology, Tulane University; and James Malone, MD, Chief Medical Officer, Bigfoot Biomedical on Monday, June 6, 2022 from 10:15-11:00 AM CT

About Bigfoot Unity® Diabetes Management System

Bigfoot Unity® Diabetes Management System was granted FDA 510(k) clearance in May 2021 for use by individuals ages 12 and up. The system features connected smart pen caps that recommend insulin doses for people using multiple daily injection (MDI) therapy. The system is the first and only solution for people with Type 1 or Type 2 diabetes on MDI therapy that directly uses integrated continuous glucose monitoring system (iCGM) data from Abbott's FreeStyle Libre 2 system to provide an insulin dose recommendation, which is based on a physician's instructions. The dose is displayed directly on a proprietary, connected smart cap for the person's disposable insulin pens without the need to manually input glucose data on a separate device.

About Bigfoot Biomedical, Inc.

Bigfoot Biomedical was founded by a team of people with personal connections to Type 1 and Type 2 diabetes. We seek to change the paradigm of care for diabetes. Bigfoot is an unconventional company taking an unconventional approach. Unlike others, we're looking at insulin therapy holistically and utilizing services, support, and novel business models. We're partnering with health care professionals to deliver simple, connected, and comprehensive solutions for the large number of people who have been overlooked by diabetes innovation. Learn more at www.bigfootbiomedical.com. Follow us @BigfootBiomed on LinkedIn, Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook.

