Former JP Morgan Executive Erik Oken Joins MidOcean Partners

Industry Veteran Assumes Senior Leadership Role on MidOcean's Private Equity Investment Team to Oversee and Support Investment Activities and Strategic Initiatives
MidOcean Partners ("MidOcean"), a premier New York-based alternative asset manager specializing in middle-market private equity and alternative credit investments, announced today that Erik Oken, former Global Chairman of Investment Banking at JP Morgan, has joined the firm as Chairman of MidOcean's private equity business. An accomplished C-Suite executive with over 30 years of industry experience, Oken will work directly with MidOcean's private equity investment team by adding valuable senior insights and oversight to the firm's thematic investment approach.
"I am thrilled to welcome Erik to MidOcean," said Ted Virtue, CEO of MidOcean Partners. "Erik brings a wealth of invaluable industry experience and senior perspective to our existing highly-talented team. He will play a critical role in the continued success of the firm as we focus on driving transformative value across our portfolio."
Prior to joining MidOcean, Oken spent over 30 years at JP Morgan, where he played an integral role in the global success of its banking franchise. Throughout his tenure at JP Morgan, Oken held numerous positions, most recently serving as Global Chair of Investment Banking. He also recently served as co-Head of JP Morgan's Board Initiative, and as an Executive Committee member for the firm's "Women on the Move" Initiative. Previously, he spent more than a decade as Global Head of Consumer Retail Investment Banking. Oken also served as a member of JP Morgan's equities business, where he ran the convertible and high-yield new issue operations.
Oken added, "I am pleased to join such a well-recognized and accomplished team at this very exciting chapter in MidOcean's evolution. Over its 20-year history, MidOcean has proven that its thematic approach can drive outstanding results for investors, and I look forward to partnering with the team to help continue to drive these results in my new role."
About MidOcean Partners
MidOcean Partners is a premier New York-based alternative asset manager specializing in middle-market private equity and alternative credit investments. Since its inception in 2003, MidOcean Private Equity has targeted investments in high-quality middle-market companies in the consumer and business services sectors. MidOcean Credit Partners was launched in 2009 and currently manages a series of alternative credit strategies, collateralized loan obligations (CLOs), and customized separately managed accounts.
