IACTA Pharmaceuticals to Present at Jefferies Healthcare Conference

IACTA Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ("IACTA"), an innovation leader in ophthalmic therapeutics, today announced that Damon Burrows, Chief Executive Officer, will present at the Jefferies Healthcare Conference on Friday, June 10, 2022 at 8:30 a.m. ET. Mr. Burrows will provide a corporate overview, discuss the company's multiple pharmaceutical assets in development, and provide information on the global accelerator model which is focused on addressing global unmet needs in ophthalmology. The company is led by former Allergan executives who have formulated, developed, and launched over thirty new drug products. The Jefferies conference will be taking place June 8-10, 2022 in New York City.
About IACTA Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
IACTA is an innovation leader in ophthalmic therapeutics, led by former top executives from one of the leading eye care companies in the world. The company currently has multiple products in development for major market opportunities. IC 800/805 is a novel, non-opioid, dual enkephalinase inhibitor (DENKI), being studied for the treatment of acute and chronic ocular pain. In addition, IACTA's IC 265, is a SYK kinase inhibitor being developed as a potential novel treatment for dry eye disease and other ocular indications. Solidified by management's world-class, proven R&D experience and supported by the company's IPAC subsidiary in Asia, IACTA is equipped to identify high-quality pharmaceutical technologies, create novel formulations, develop clinic-ready assets, and manage regulatory and intellectual property challenges to accelerate the development and commercialization of innovative NCEs. For more information, please visit www.iactapharma.com.
IACTA is a registered trademark of Iacta Pharmaceuticals, Inc., and DENKI is a trademark licensed to Iacta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. All other trademarks are owned by their respective owners.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220601005586/en/
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.