Tufin Expands Security Policy Automation Capabilities for Hybrid Cloud Environments

The latest update to the Tufin Orchestration Suite was featured this week at Tufinnovate, the company's annual global user conference
Tufin® TUFN, a company pioneering a policy-centric approach to security and IT operations, today announced the release of Tufin Orchestration Suite R22-1, enabling users to increase their security posture by gaining visibility and control of Azure Firewall policies. The release also features new capabilities that reduce risk and increase security and compliance across the hybrid environment.
"Our latest release is a testament to our belief that a centralized, automated security policy solution can deliver security with agility in a hybrid multi-cloud world," said Yoram Gronich, SVP of Products and Engineering, Tufin. "We're excited to show our customers and prospects that as their challenges and needs evolve, we will continue to expand our capabilities to deliver a superior solution that allows them to do more with less."
Some of the key enhancements in this new release include the following:
Azure Firewall integration to expand holistic security policy management across hybrid and multi-cloud environments
Many Azure Firewall policy changes are not documented, there are multiple views of security policies in the hybrid enterprise, and there is no unified view of the hybrid network topology. As a result, it is difficult to detect misconfigurations and risky changes, or to troubleshoot network connectivity.
Tufin's enhanced support for Azure Firewall addresses these challenges by expanding visibility into and control over the Azure environment while tracking all changes. Additionally, organizations can leverage network modeling to test changes and network connectivity, reducing the time and resources required for troubleshooting.
Improved change automation for Check Point® Inline Layers and Palo Alto Networks® Panorama™
With R22-1, Tufin now simplifies and accelerates Check Point Inline Layer policy management, and delivers more flexible Panorama change automation, which enables faster troubleshooting and deployment of applications with non-default ports. More comprehensive automation across next-generation firewalls minimizes missed SLAs and the risk of human error for firewall administrators.
These multi-vendor enhancements improve the ability of organizations to take a holistic approach to network security automation and help to bridge process and visibility gaps between network security and cloud security teams.
CI/CD integration for continuous compliance in the public cloud
Tufin allows DevSecOps teams to stay continuously compliant by comparing their Terraform changes against the organizational Cloud Security Policy. This allows network security and cloud security teams to define clear guardrails that are checked for every change made by developers in CI/CD pipelines before these changes are promoted and pushed to production.
The latest version of the product was unveiled this week at Tufinnovate, the company's annual global user conference. Now in its sixth year, the conference brings together Tufin experts, customers, partners, and industry thought leaders for a two-day interactive event.
Tufin Orchestration Suite R22-1 will be generally available on June 8. For more information, visit: https://www.tufin.com/tufin-orchestration-suite
About Tufin
Tufin TUFN simplifies management of some of the largest, most complex networks in the world, consisting of thousands of firewall and network devices and emerging hybrid cloud infrastructures. Enterprises select the Tufin Orchestration Suite™ to increase agility despite ever-changing business demands while reducing costs, ensuring compliance with regulations and internal policies, and maintaining a robust security posture. A single solution designed to meet the needs of both network and cloud security teams, the Suite reduces the attack surface and meets the need for greater visibility into secure and reliable application connectivity. With over 2,000 customers since its inception, Tufin's network security automation enables enterprises to implement accurate changes in minutes instead of days, while improving their security posture and business agility.
