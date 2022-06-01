Axiom Space Selects Box to Power Cloud Content Management

Box, Inc. BOX, the leading Content Cloud, today announced that Axiom Space, the leading provider of human spaceflight services and developer of human-rated space infrastructure, selected Box to power secure collaboration and content management across its workforce and drive new ways to work in the cloud.

Axiom operates end-to-end missions to the International Space Station today while building its successor, Axiom Station, the first permanent commercial destination in Earth's orbit that will provide new opportunities to benefit every human, everywhere. To support its workforce and partner ecosystem, Axiom is leveraging modern technology with Box as its content layer to power seamless collaboration internally and externally and digital experiences for employees and partners while meeting strict security and compliance requirements, including ITAR and FedRAMP.

"Technology is a key driver of innovation at Axiom, and collaboration is at the forefront of our strategy as we partner with visionary governments, researchers, manufacturers, and scientists across the globe," said Kirk Simmonds, Head of IT at Axiom Space. "As our business continues to grow, our workforce needs to work more efficiently and creatively with tools that truly support the new way of working. With Box, we're able to create a more connected and productive environment that helps us ensure a brighter future for everyone on Earth."

"Axiom is leading the way in human spaceflight services," said Aaron Levie, CEO and co-founder at Box. "Axiom's important mission, powered by its technology strategy in partnership with companies like Box, is poised to help them bring agility to their work while ensuring the privacy and security of sensitive data. We are thrilled to support Axiom in its mission to build the first commercial space station in our solar system."

As part of Axiom's cloud technology initiative, its IT organization selected Box to:

Enable Engineering and R&D to collaborate externally with partners daily;

Seamlessly share information from the Mission Operations team in Houston to flight safety and communications teams located at Axiom headquarters and remotely;

Power HR workflows with Box Relay for the employee onboarding process as the organization scales rapidly;

Centralize content management in one platform, eliminating silos of content and improving collaboration internally across the business;

Provide a secure collaboration space for content requiring ITAR and FedRAMP compliance levels;

Enhance confidential information security with Box Shield.

Box empowers many of the largest and most regulated enterprises around the world to accelerate business processes, power their workplace collaboration, and protect valuable information. With today's announcement, Axiom Space joins leading global organizations that have adopted Box's Content Cloud to power new ways of working.

About Box

Box BOX is the leading Content Cloud, a single platform that empowers organizations to manage the entire content lifecycle, work securely from anywhere, and integrate across best-of-breed apps. Founded in 2005, Box simplifies work for leading global organizations, including AstraZeneca, JLL, and Nationwide. Box is headquartered in Redwood City, CA, with offices across the United States, Europe, and Asia. Visit box.com to learn more. And visit box.org to learn more about how Box empowers nonprofits to fulfill their missions.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220601005510/en/