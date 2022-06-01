Twenty Advisory Firms Select Cloud-Based Edition of the RedBlack (an intelliflo Solution) Rebalancing and Trading Platform

intelliflo today announced that 20 financial advisory firms have selected RedBlack Cloud, the cloud edition of its leading portfolio rebalancing and trading platform introduced last summer. The sophisticated software-as-a-service (SaaS) solution delivers advanced, personalized rebalancing and robust order management at scale in a multi-custodian environment.
Advisors are increasingly opting for the cloud version of RedBlack because it allows them to operate with greater efficiency, enabling firms to take on more business without additional resources. RedBlack customers report saving hundreds of hours per year due to these added efficiencies, allowing them to use that time to build and grow client relationships.
Signet Financial Management ("Signet") went live on RedBlack Cloud in January 2022 and has experienced strong results. Steve Tuttle, Chief Investment Strategist for Signet, explained, "Factors such as constant maintenance of hardware and connectivity across multiple offices, rising IT staff constraints, and the need to focus more on core competencies prompted our move to RedBlack Cloud.
"Since going live, we've improved operational efficiencies, business continuity, and overall agility in a highly reliable cloud-based environment. RedBlack Cloud's multi-tier model capabilities will be critical as we continue to customize portfolios across different accounts at scale, and grow steadily in terms of assets, strategies and clients."
RedBlack Cloud significantly accelerates the onboarding process. What used to take six to ten weeks can now be completed in as little as four weeks. The software is currently being leveraged by more than 20 RIA firms, investment managers and family offices that manage between $500 million and $18 billion in assets.
"RedBlack Cloud helps RIAs improve productivity and accelerate growth by enabling advisors to spend more time guiding their clients and less time on tedious manual tasks. Plus, the cloud-based model sets the stage for unlimited innovation, helping advisors future-proof their businesses," said Jennifer Valdez, President, Americas for intelliflo. "By helping advisors grow and serve more investors, RedBlack Cloud is supporting intelliflo's mission to widen access to financial advice. We are thrilled to see such strong momentum and positive feedback from our prospects and clients."
To hear more about RedBlack Cloud and intelliflo, visit Booth #213 at WealthStack in Hollywood, Fla. this week, and listen to CEO Nick Eatock and Javelin Strategy & Research's Will Trout discuss, If Hybrid Advice Is The Answer, Why Aren't We There Yet? In the Regency III ballroom at 8 a.m., Wednesday June 1.
About RedBlack, an intelliflo solution
RedBlack provides investment professionals with the rebalancing, trading, and order management solutions they require to manage complex portfolios efficiently and at scale. We help sophisticated U.S. registered investment advisor (RIA) and wealth management firms of all sizes, including single and multi-family offices, to streamline their business through greater operating efficiencies while generating more time to spend on client relationships. RedBlack's best-in-class rebalancing and trading solution provides our customers easy access to leading technology and investment partners through our open architecture integration to deliver advisor-powered digital flexibility, efficiency and innovation.
RedBlack is part of intelliflo, which widens access to financial advice through leading technology powering the financial advisory experience. We use open software architectures combined with unmatched industry experience to simplify a complex digital landscape to help advisors compete and grow. Our solutions support over 30,000 financial advisors worldwide, representing over three million end-investors, with over $1 trillion serviced across our platforms.
