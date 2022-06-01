Mitchell Silberberg & Knupp Pledges Commitment to LCLD's Leaders at the Front Diversity Initiative

Mitchell Silberberg & Knupp LLP is pleased to announce that the firm has pledged its commitment to the Leadership Council on Legal Diversity's Leaders at the Front, an initiative designed to dismantle systemic barriers preventing underrepresented attorneys from achieving the highest levels of leadership within law firms and corporate legal departments.
"We are honored to partner with LCLD for this initiative," Mitchell Silberberg co-chair Lucia E. Coyoca said. "Our firm has created a results-oriented action plan that provides a pathway for diverse lawyers to grow in their careers and reach the upper echelons of leadership within our organization and in the wider legal profession. I also encourage my colleagues in the profession to join me in making a similar pledge so that together we can have real impact on advancing diversity."
Through the Leaders at the Front initiative, LCLD is asking its more than 400 members, who include corporate chief legal officers and law firm managing partners, to make personal commitments to DEI and implement organizational changes that are specific, meaningful and measurable. These pledges are available on LCLD's Leaders at the Front website. LCLD also provides resources to help its members create impactful pledges and a platform for leaders to share plans and best practices so that a collective voice across the industry will create transformational change.
Mitchell Silberberg & Knupp's pledge is available here.
About Mitchell Silberberg & Knupp LLP
Since 1908, Mitchell Silberberg & Knupp LLP has proven its ability to understand the complex, demystify the mysterious, and define the unknown. With more than 130 lawyers and offices in Los Angeles, New York and Washington, D.C., MSK is often distinguished as a "go-to" firm by industry and legal insiders and has extensive experience in a variety of practice areas, including entertainment & intellectual property litigation; labor and employment; motion picture, television and music transactions; immigration; corporate securities; regulatory; tax; trusts and estates; real estate; and international trade. Relentlessly innovative, our lawyers have developed groundbreaking legislation, established influential precedents and shaped the legal landscape. For more information, visit www.msk.com.
