Advance Auto Parts Powers Next Chapter of DieHard Brand Innovation from Within

Aftermarket retailer targets new generation of DIYer, surprises modern dads with all-new line of DieHard hand tools ahead of Father's Day

Advance Auto Parts AAP, a leading automotive aftermarket parts provider, today launched a new line of DieHard® hand tools made to deliver reliability and confidence that's ideal for all DIYers, including the new, younger generation of auto enthusiasts. The hand tools also represent the next wave of DieHard brand innovation.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220601005472/en/

Ahead of Father's Day, Advance Auto Parts and DieHard surprised dads across Charlotte, N.C., including Jowan Harrington and his daughter, by dishing out new sets of DieHard hand tools and other garage gear. (Photo: Business Wire)

"We saw an opportunity to speak to the evolving, modern DIYer who's looking to not only explore and build their DIY skills, but also their DIY confidence," said Jason McDonell, executive vice president of merchandising, marketing and eCommerce at Advance. "That's why DieHard hand tools are built with innovation in mind, along with the reliability and durability DieHard is known for."

A new, younger generation of auto enthusiasts with different levels of DIY confidence, ambitions and passions has emerged alongside an increase in vehicle demand and retention. In fact, the auto care category is expected to grow by 4.7 percent between now and 20271. The DieHard hand tools were specifically made to deliver the reliability and confidence these new, modern DIYers need.

"This generation builds their toolbox over time, on a project-by-project basis that creates memory after memory," said McDonell. "We wanted to develop tools that power their full potential – from the screwdriver that helped replace a taillight to learning why a ratchet is every auto DIYers best friend."

Hitting shelves and online just in time for Father's Day, new DieHard hand tools are lab tested to exceed all industry testing standards for strength and durability, with all hand tools coming with a lifetime warranty. DieHard tools were designed with new features, including an anti-slip design on all combination wrenches, ergonomic handles on all drivers and professional-quality, 90-tooth sealed head ratchets that will last a lifetime.

Since acquiring the DieHard brand in 2019, Advance Auto Parts has continued to position the brand as driving the next generation of car care. From bringing the legacy of more than 50 years of America's most trusted DieHard batteries to a new category – tools, to just last week entering the electric vehicle conversation with the launch of the first-to-market 12-volt battery designed specifically for hybrid and electric vehicles – DieHard EV.

Advance Auto Parts also began rolling out DieHard power tools, jacks and lifts online and in store late last year. In honor of Father's Day, shoppers can take $20 off the DieHard 152-piece 1/4", 3/8", 1/2" Drive Ratchet Socket Set, snagging the gift for an affordable $129.99 from May 26 to June 22.

To further celebrate the confidence new DieHard hand tools empower, this Father's Day, Advance identified and surprised two modern DIY dads during their first foray into DIY with their own personal hype man, Jake Fehling – the "DieHard Hype Man in a Van." With the help of Advance, Fehling charged into each DIY moment in a DieHard-branded van to encourage those selected and power future projects with a lifetime supply of DieHard hand tools. The retailer's "DieHard Hype Man in a Van" also visited a local Advance Auto Parts in Charlotte, N.C., to surprise and delight dads "in the wild" with their own new set of DieHard hand tools. View the DieHard "Hype Man" video here.

Visit advanceautoparts.com to learn more about all-new DieHard hand tools and gift guide inspiration for this Father's Day and beyond. Check out how Advance is powering dad's full potential with DieHard hand tools this season on Instagram @jakefehling, TikTok @jakefehling and Facebook @Jake Fehling or share your latest DIY accomplishment @advanceautoparts.

1 Reportlinker

About Advance Auto Parts

Advance Auto Parts, Inc. is a leading automotive aftermarket parts provider that serves both professional installer and do-it-yourself customers. As of April 23, 2022, Advance operated 4,687 stores and 311 Worldpac branches primarily within the United States, with additional locations in Canada, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The company also served 1,318 independently owned Carquest branded stores across these locations in addition to Mexico and various Caribbean islands. Additional information about Advance, including employment opportunities, customer services, and online shopping for parts, accessories and other offerings can be found at www.AdvanceAutoParts.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220601005472/en/