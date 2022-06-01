CareView Communications Releases Version 5.5

CareView Communications, Inc. ("CareView" or the "Company") CRVW, an information technology provider to the healthcare industry, today announced its latest updates to its CareView Patient Safety System®, Version 5.5, which includes system integration with Mobile Heartbeat Unified Clinical Communications, paving the way for a new paradigm in clinical workflow management.

The integration with Mobile Heartbeat allows for direct communication with a patient's care team at the push of a button, which vastly improves response times for unit staff to respond to patients at risk. Mobile Heartbeat enables health system staff to communicate and collaborate more effectively using their patient-centric mobile app. Mobile Heartbeat cites an 87% increase in nurse call response time using their platform, as calling workflow delays are avoided. For Mobile Heartbeat users that can take minutes off response time for a CareView qualified alarm from the patient safety technician.

Secondly, CareView has developed two new user reports designed to streamline communication across staff members and improve overall patient safety, specifically by increasing awareness of patient coverage, conditions, and events.

Finally, the release of Version 5.5 also includes SAML 2.0 integration and authentication support, which allows users to access multiple web applications using one set of login credentials.

"We are engaging our healthcare partners and identifying ways to ensure the CareView Patient Safety System is being utilized at full potential," said Shauna Buck, CareView's Senior Director of Clinical Operations. "These new features represent expanded safety and security measures across the platform."

"The Version 5.5 release and the integration with Mobile Heartbeat allows the CareView Patient Safety System to improve clinical workflows and response times, providing a seamless solution across various clinical tools," said Steve Johnson, CareView's CEO. "CareView is pleased to partner with Mobile Heartbeat to improve care coordination and foster better patient care."

The CareView Patient Safety System, including its patented Virtual Bed Rails® and Virtual Chair Rails®, uses predictive technology to differentiate between normal patient movements and behaviors of an at-risk patient. This results in fewer false alarms, quicker staff interventions, and a significant reduction in patient falls.

About CareView Communications, Inc.

As a leader in turnkey patient video monitoring solutions, CareView is redefining the standard of patient safety in hospitals and healthcare facilities across the country. For over a decade, CareView has relentlessly pursued innovative ways to increase patient protection, providing next generation solutions that lower operational costs and foster a culture of safety among patient, staff and hospital leadership. With installations in more than 150 hospitals, CareView has proven that its innovative technology is creating a culture of patient safety where patient falls have decreased by 80% with sitter costs reduced by more than 65%. Anchored by the CareView Patient Safety System, this modular, scalable solution delivers flexible configurations to fit any facility while significantly increasing patient safety and operational savings. All configurations feature HD cameras, high-fidelity 2-way audio/video, LCD displays for the ultimate in capability, flexibility, and affordability. Corporate offices are located at 405 State Highway 121 Bypass, Suite B-240, Lewisville, TX 75067. More information about the Company and its products and services is available on the Company's website at www.care-view.com.

Forward Looking Statements

Statements made in this release that are not statements of historical or current facts are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. We caution readers that forward-looking statements are predictions based on our current expectations about future events. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Our actual results, performance, or achievements could differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise that occur after that date, except as required by law.

