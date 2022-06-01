Orion Energy Partners Changes Name to OIC (Orion Infrastructure Capital) to Reflect Focus on Innovation in Critical Infrastructure

Orion Energy Partners, a leading infrastructure investment firm, today announced that they have changed their name to Orion Infrastructure Capital and will be branded as OIC. The updated brand and website have been launched at www.OIC.com.

OIC is a diversified investment firm with credit, growth, and equity funds. With approximately $3 billion in assets under management, OIC targets investments in North America and select international markets. OIC's partnership approach – for entrepreneurs, by entrepreneurs – cultivates creative credit, equity, and growth capital solutions to help middle market businesses scale and deploy sustainable infrastructure.

"Over the past seven years we have built a dynamic and diverse portfolio of 23 investments that focused on transition infrastructure. While energy infrastructure continues to be a core component of who we are, our investment partnerships go well beyond traditional energy infrastructure with elements of social and environmental innovation across many other infrastructure subsectors. We are pleased to be adopting a new name that better reflects this reality," said Nazar Massouh, Co-Managing Partner and CEO of OIC.

OIC's target investment sectors include energy efficiency, digital infrastructure, social infrastructure, sustainable power generation, renewable fuels, waste & recycling, water, transportation, and agriculture.

"With an invigorated resolve to tackle climate change, deliver economic stimulation/infrastructure renewal, and strengthen national security, there are vast investment opportunities to partner with critical businesses that drive sustainability goals and generate significant returns for our investors. OIC has built an important presence around middle market infrastructure investing and with this recent improvement to our brand, and approximately $3 billion in assets under management, we are now even better positioned to execute on our infra credit, growth, and equity strategies," said Gerrit Nicholas, Co-Managing Partner and CIO of OIC.

About OIC

