Global Critical Logistics Acquires Spanish Forwarder Asesores de Flete as Part of Ongoing Growth Strategy

The leading logistics group for the live event, entertainment, sports, and broadcast industries is growing in-house capabilities throughout the Spanish-speaking world

Global Critical Logistics (GCL) has acquired Madrid, Spain-based forwarder Asesores de Flete, S.A. (ADF), an experienced, non-asset-based provider of mission-critical logistics services to the live event, entertainment, sports, and broadcast industries.

ADF will be integrated under GCL's Rock-it Global brand.

Together with Rock-it Global's extensive presence in Latin America, the ADF acquisition solidifies Rock-it Global's in-house capabilities to serve customers throughout the Spanish-speaking world.

"Establishing a company-owned presence in Spain not only strengthens our geographic footprint in continental Europe, but also gives us direct access to customers in key end markets within the region," said Paul J. Martins, Chief Executive Officer and President, GCL.

"We are always looking for strategic opportunities to grow the business, enhance our value proposition to customers, and expand service offerings across the world. The acquisition of ADF builds on our strategy of enhancing capabilities to target customers in high growth industries such as live events, music touring, sports, broadcast, and film and television production."

ADF will continue to be led by Founder and Managing Director Carlos Arauz Sanchez.

Rock-it Global is a provider of high-touch, mission-critical air, ocean, and surface freight forwarding and logistics services for the live entertainment and music touring, sports, broadcasting, corporate events, and tradeshow end markets.

"For more than 30 years, ADF has focused on providing a customized service to very demanding clients," said Mr. Arauz.

"Joining the GCL family of companies and spearheading Rock-it Global's efforts in Spain is an exciting step for our team since we are culturally aligned and have the same passion for providing outstanding service. We believe this partnership will further allow us to leverage a global network and shared resources for our existing customers, whilst continuing to deliver critical solutions in Spain and the region."

Founded in 1987, ADF includes an experienced team of authorized in-house Customs experts and specializes in critical, zero-tolerance for failure projects serving customers around the globe.

ABOUT GLOBAL CRITICAL LOGISTICS (GCL)

Headquartered in Los Angeles CA, Global Critical Logistics (GCL) is the holding company for Rock-it Global, a provider of high-touch, mission-critical air, ocean and surface freight forwarding and logistics services for the live entertainment and music touring, sports, broadcasting, corporate events and tradeshow end markets.

Focused on critical, white glove logistics services, the GCL family of leading brands include Dietl, Cosdel, CargoLive and Dynamic International, who work with customers in fine arts, classic and high-end automobiles, film and television production, and industrial projects.

GCL has offices in North, Central and South America, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia Pacific, augmented by a network of long-term partner agents specializing in critical logistics.

The companies of GCL have served thousands of customers annually for over 40 years with bespoke, specialized logistics solutions for the most demanding transportation requirements across every continent.

GCL is backed by ATL Partners, a premier sector-focused private equity firm based in New York.

For more information, please visit www.gcl.global.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220601005347/en/