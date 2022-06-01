Iconic 1972 Dodge Challenger 440 Magnum Set to Make Appearance at 2nd Annual Muscle Car Auction in Evansville, Indiana

The Brian Wedding Collection Featuring Hundreds of Raw American Power and Big Boy Toys

BrianWedding.com is calling all American Classic Muscle Car chest-thumpers! Evansville, Indiana is the stage for The Brian Wedding Collection - Classic Car & Equipment Auction, with this year's all-inclusive dream machines and driver-quality vehicles that we have all grown to love and enjoy. Pack your bags because on Friday, June 24th and Saturday, June 25th at 9 AM CST / 10 AM EST at the RoofClaim.com headquarters in Indiana, The Brian Wedding Collection will be featuring over 250 classic muscle cars, trucks, and RoofClaim.com surplus equipment in a two-day, no reserve auction event. Let's go!

The Brian Wedding Collection represents a carefully curated and well-maintained collection of American muscle cars from the 1940's through today - with a stunning selection of iconic vehicles from Chevy, Ford, Dodge, Ferrari, Porsche, Datsun, Maserati and more.

And just like clockwork, The Brian Wedding Collection returns to Evansville for its 2nd year in a row for a show-stopping event at the RoofClaim.com headquarters in Indiana. This timeless auction is where you'll find collectors of all ages, stunning thrill rides, and even the car of your dreams on the auction lot. Adrenaline-filled items will include everything from collectible automobiles to gas pumps and vintage road signs, with addition to a surplus of heavy equipment from RoofClaim.com.

With that much variety, this is surely to be a collector's dream come true. Flipping through The Brian Collection auction list, here's a sneak peek of some of our favorites. Check out these cars below!

The Ultra Classic 1972 Dodge Challenger. There's no doubt about this one! Welcome to the epitome of raw American power and aggressive design. The classic Dodge Challenger is a dream ride of various classic car enthusiasts and is loved by many.

Forming the basis of American car culture for decades, one of The Brian Wedding Collection cars that is sure to strike a bidding war is the stunning 1972 Dodge Challenger 440 Magnum – in its former glory – with a 727-torque flight transmission and approximately 500hp. This pistol grip slap stick shifter has all new covers on the front seats with its original back seat upholstery. Talk about legendary! It comes with Cragar rally wheels wrapped in BF Goodrich T/A radial tires designed to deliver a combination of sporty and predictable handling with all-season traction. Components such as these can only be aligned with greatness. This beauty is ready to roll into a new collection.

Additional classic designs include the 1983 Datsun 280ZX, a 1956 Mercury Phaeton, a 1979 Pontiac Trans AM and a 1949 Cadillac Fleetwood - 4 door. The Brian Wedding Collection consists mostly of raw American classic muscle; however, sports cars, imports, and exotics are also included.

On Friday, June 24th, 2022, the party is set to kick off at 9 AM CST / 10 AM EST in Evansville, Indiana with the surplus of heavy equipment from RoofClaim.com alongside other select no reserve consignments. Friday will also be the preview for the classic car and automobile auction. The party continues on Saturday morning, June 25th. Saturday's offering will also include rare and collectible automobiles, gas pumps and vintage road art and signage.

The world of muscle cars is certainly a fascinating one, filled with wide-open American dreams, and a freedom all cars should express. These vehicles are masterpieces, and every classic muscle car encompasses the passion from the very individuals who own them. This auction is one that you will not want to miss. All buyers, sellers and spectators are welcome to attend. Early registration is strongly recommended through BrianWedding.com and online bidding, phone bidding and absentee bidding will be offered on all lots through FreijeAuctioneers.com.

Come see one of the best car auctions around! Please visit BrianWedding.com for more information on The Brian Wedding Collection Auction and to register. We hope to see you there!

