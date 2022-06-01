Energy Focus Showcases EnFocus™ Circadian Lighting, RedCap® Emergency Lighting and nUVo™ UVC Air Disinfection Product Lines at LightFair 2022

Exhibiting at Booth #2055 at Las Vegas Convention Center, June 21-23

Energy Focus, Inc. EFOI , a leader in sustainable, energy-efficient lighting and control systems and ultraviolet-c light disinfection ("UVCD") products for the commercial, military maritime and consumer markets, will showcase its three core product lines at LightFair 2022, to be held at the Las Vegas Convention Center on June 21-23, 2022.

The products taking center stage at the Energy Focus booth, #2055, will be:

EnFocus™: With "Simple, Secure Healthy Light" the EnFocus™ Circadian Lighting System provides effortless circadian lighting with simple solutions for color tuning and control. EnFocus™ delivers autonomous or manual control of human-centric lighting applications over existing wire lines, and its simple retrofit or new construction installation is the hallmark of power line control lighting solutions that are network safe, sustainable, and less costly than other dimming and color tuning systems.

RedCap® LED Emergency Battery Backup: "Emergency Lighting Made Simple" means RedCap® is an all-in-one, general-purpose lighting and emergency backup Tubular LED (TLED) solution. The tube acts as a regular day-to-day lamp, supporting on/off switching operation and eliminates the need to maintain light sources and emergency ballasts separately, drastically reducing maintenance time and effort.

nUVo™ Virus-Targeted UVC Air Disinfectors: The nUVo™ filter-free design, with patent-pending technologies is designed to safely destroy airborne molds, bacteria and viruses, (including influenza, SARS-CoV-2 and its variants) and is the reason "Life is Safer with nUVo™".

"With an increased emphasis on our engineering and sales operations, we have built upon our established reputation in the market and are enthused about introducing strategic and innovative improvements to our product lines that we expect will be met with industry-wide adoption and customer satisfaction," said Greg Galluccio, Senior Vice President of Product Management and Engineering for Energy Focus. "We are also looking forward to introducing the latest innovations to EnFocus™ that incorporate our patented power line control technology, and enable hardwired, digital dimming and color tuning control to any lighting circuit without additional control wiring. We believe this disruptive technology will speed up the adoption of lighting controls in the commercial space."

About LightFair

LightFair, the world's largest annual architectural and commercial lighting trade show and conference, is owned by the International Association of Lighting Designers (IALD), the Illuminating Engineering Society (IES) and International Market Centers. For more information, please visit LightFair.com. Join the #LightFair conversation on Facebook, Twitter @lightfair, Instagram @lightfair_international, LinkedIn, YouTube and lightfairblog.com.

About Energy Focus

Energy Focus is an industry-leading innovator of sustainable light-emitting diode ("LED") lighting and lighting control technologies and solutions, as well as UVC Disinfection technologies and solutions. As the creator of the first flicker-free LED lamps, Energy Focus develops high quality LED lighting products and controls that provide extensive energy and maintenance savings, as well as aesthetics, safety, health and sustainability benefits over conventional lighting. Our EnFocus™ lighting control platform enables existing and new buildings to provide quality, convenient and affordable, dimmable and color-tunable, circadian and human-centric lighting capabilities. In addition, our patent-pending UVCD technologies and products aim to provide effective, reliable and affordable UVCD solutions for buildings, facilities and homes. Energy Focus' customers include U.S. and U.S. ally navies, U.S. federal, state and local governments, healthcare and educational institutions, as well as Fortune 500 companies. Since 2007, Energy Focus has installed approximately 900,000 lighting products across the U.S. Navy fleet, including tubular LEDs, waterline security lights, explosion-proof globes and berth lights, saving more than five million gallons of fuel and 300,000 man-hours in lighting maintenance annually. Energy Focus is headquartered in Solon, Ohio. For more information, visit our website at www.energyfocus.com .

