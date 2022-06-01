Adtalem Global Education to Present at Baird's 2022 Global Consumer, Technology & Services Conference

Adtalem Global Education Inc. ATGE, a leading healthcare educator, today announced that the Company will participate in Baird's 2022 Global Consumer, Technology & Services Conference on Tuesday, June 7, 2022, at the InterContinental Barclay Hotel in New York.
Steve Beard, president and chief executive officer of Adtalem, will participate in a fireside chat with analysts and investors at the conference. The discussion will begin at 8:30 am EDT on June 7, 2022 and will be webcast live, and may be accessed by visiting the Investor Relations section of Adtalem's website. The webcast will be archived and available for replay on the website for 30 days.
About Adtalem Global Education
Adtalem Global Education ATGE is a leading healthcare educator and provider of professional talent to the healthcare industry. With a dedicated focus on driving strong outcomes that increase workforce preparedness, Adtalem empowers a diverse learner population to achieve their goals and make inspiring contributions to their communities. Adtalem is the parent organization of American University of the Caribbean School of Medicine, Chamberlain University, Ross University School of Medicine, Ross University School of Veterinary Medicine and Walden University. Adtalem and its institutions have more than 10,000 employees and a network of more than 275,000 alumni. Adtalem was named one of America's Most Responsible Companies 2021 by Newsweek, and one of America's Best Employers for Diversity 2022 by Forbes. Follow Adtalem on Twitter @adtalemglobal, LinkedIn or visit Adtalem.com for more information.
