AnHeart Therapeutics to Present at Upcoming Investor and Industry Conferences

AnHeart Therapeutics ("AnHeart"), a clinical-stage global biopharmaceutical company committed to developing novel precision oncology therapeutics, announced today it will present at the Jefferies 2022 Global Healthcare Conference in New York on Friday, June 10 at 9:00 AM. Presenting for the company will be Lihua Zheng, J.D. Ph.D., Chief Business Officer and Co-Founder, AnHeart Therapeutics.

A live audio webcast of the presentation will be available on the News section of the Company's website at www.anhearttherapeutics.com/news. A replay of the presentation will be posted in the "News" section of the AnHeart website after the event.

In addition, AnHeart Therapeutics will also be participating at the following events:

Endpoints News – ASCO 2022 Virtual Webinar

Panel: Next-generation ROS1 inhibitors for lung cancer – what's next?

Time/Date: 1:00 - 1:45 PM ET, Tuesday, June 7

Location: Virtual, register here.

Panelists will include key opinion leaders Dr. David Ross Camidge, University of Colorado; Dr. Caicun Zhou, Shanghai Pulmonary Hospital; Dr. Misako Nagasaka, University of California Irvine; and Dr. Wei Li, Shanghai Pulmonary Hospital.

BIO 2022 International Conference

Panel: Next Gen Oncology Therapeutics: Changing the Cancer Landscape

Date/Time: 11:00 AM -12:00 PM PT, Tuesday, June 14

Location: Upper Level, Session Room 11A, San Diego Convention Center

Lihua Zheng, CBO and co-Founder of AnHeart, will represent the company in the panel discussion.

Contact info@anhearttherapeutics.com to meet our team on-site at ASCO and BIO.

ABOUT ANHEART THERAPEUTICS

AnHeart Therapeutics ("AnHeart"), a Cayman Islands entity (registered name AnBio Therapeutics Ltd.), is a clinical-stage global biopharmaceutical group company developing a broad pipeline of novel precision oncology therapeutics with high unmet medical needs. Its lead asset, taletrectinib, is a best-in-class next-generation ROS1 inhibitor currently in Phase 2 trials for the first-line TKI-naïve and second-line TKI-pre-treated patients with ROS1 fusion-positive non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC). The Company's pipeline also includes AB-218, a mIDH1 inhibitor in Phase 2 trials with good brain penetration for multiple solid tumors with mIDH1 mutations and AB-329, an AXL inhibitor in Phase 1 studies to be used in combination with checkpoint inhibitor or chemotherapies in NSCLC or other solid tumors. The Company operates from offices in the US and China. For more information, please visit https://www.anhearttherapeutics.com/.

