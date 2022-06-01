RMS North America Launches Hotel-Dedicated Platform Solonis

Leading provider of cloud-based property management solutions ushers in new era of hospitality with enhanced hotel and business intelligence solution

RMS North America today introduces Solonis, a modern, cloud-based property management system built for the hotel industry. The first brand expansion of RMS, Solonis was crafted by a team of hospitality and business intelligence professionals with more than 35 years in the industry and helps property owners increase occupancy, enhance guest experience, and optimize revenue.

"The hospitality industry has been burdened by outdated, overly complicated systems for too long – that's why we created a PMS that works for properties today and readies them for whatever the future holds," said Reza Paydar, CEO, Solonis. "At Solonis, we're uniquely positioned to solve these industry challenges because we balance innovative solutions with human connection, the cornerstone of hospitality. The result is smarter property management that's seamless and intuitive."

Powered by business intelligence, Solonis addresses every aspect of property management within one single solution. Property managers and staff benefit from Solonis' core functionality, including:

An internet booking engine integrated with property management features

Guest empowerment tools to manage payment, communication, and check-in/check-out

Customizable BI-propelled dashboard with real-time operations data

Dynamic pricing functionality to maximize profit and occupancy

Revenue and expense flow systems for complex property management

Guest marketing and communication features like text and chat

"Solonis will empower properties to adapt to changing guest behavior and expectations, position themselves for success in a technology-driven era of travel, and support revenue operations as the industry continues to recover," continued Paydar. "We believe Solonis supports these goals in a way that no other vendor has before, and we're eager to make these lasting improvements across the hospitality ecosystem."

The Solonis team will exhibit the new solution June 27-30 at HITEC Orlando (Booth 215). Attendees interested in learning about the property management system's channel management, business intelligence, booking engine, and mobile-first capabilities can schedule an on-site demo here.

For more information, visit solonis.com.

About Solonis

Solonis is an intuitive property management system powered by business intelligence that offers the hospitality industry a single, robust solution for managing hotels, resorts, and corporate housing. Its ease of use, streamlined onboarding, and 24/7 support make it the preferred PMS solution. Headquartered in San Diego, Solonis is the vision of hospitality experts and technologists who believe it is time for a new era of property management. For more information, visit solonis.com.

