Guardian Capital Partners Announces Investment in Precision Roll Solutions

Guardian Capital Partners ("Guardian") announced today it has completed an investment in Precision Roll Solutions, LLC ("PRS" or the "Company"). Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.
Headquartered in Green Bay, WI, PRS (www.precisionrollsolutions.com/) is a full-service provider of highly-engineered precision roll solutions and related process componentry utilized within a variety of manufacturing environments. The Company's products and process solutions support the production of thousands of end-use products spanning a wide array of consumer products, life sciences, and other industrial end-market applications. Guardian partnered with the PRS leadership team, who will continue to lead the business and retain a significant ownership stake in the Company.
"We are very excited to partner with the PRS leadership team. The Company has a strong track record of success and established reputation as a best-in-class provider over the past several years. We look forward to supporting the PRS team to drive accelerated growth during this next phase of the Company's history," says Scott Evans, Managing Partner at Guardian.
"Guardian's investment approach and team culture are a clear fit with PRS. We are looking forward to leveraging their extensive knowledge and experience to help execute upon our strategic growth initiatives and create further value for our customers," says Matt Pursel, CEO of PRS.
"We are thrilled to be partnering with Guardian," says Paul Schulz, Executive Chairman of PRS. "We believe their operationally-focused approach paired with their focus on continuous improvement aligns perfectly with PRS' objectives and growth strategy of providing the highest quality products and services to our customers."
Financing was provided by BMO Sponsor Finance. Guardian was advised by Goodwin Procter LLP. PRS was advised by Cowen and Company LLC and Paul Hastings LLP. Management was advised by Godfrey & Kahn S.C.
For more information about the transaction, contact Scott Evans at Guardian Capital Partners at sevans@guardiancp.com.
Guardian Capital Partners is an operationally focused private equity firm based in suburban Philadelphia with regulatory assets under management of approximately $500 million as of December 31, 2021. Guardian makes control investments in lower middle market consumer products, niche manufacturing, and specialty service companies. Guardian partners with management teams to provide equity capital to fuel the growth of family-owned businesses. We believe the private equity experience and complementary skill sets of the Guardian team provide a unique combination of operating and finance capabilities resulting in certainty of execution and meaningful long-term value creation for its portfolio companies. For more information about Guardian Capital Partners, visit www.guardiancp.com.
Guardian Capital Partners is a Pennsylvania based investment advisor registered with the Securities and Exchange Commission under the Investment Advisers Act of 1940. Registration with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission does not imply a certain level of skill or training.
