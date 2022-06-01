Arrakis Therapeutics to Present at Jefferies Healthcare Conference

Arrakis Therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical company pioneering the discovery of a new class of small molecule medicines that directly target RNA, today announced that Michael Gilman, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer, will present a corporate overview at the Jefferies Healthcare Conference on Thursday, June 9, 2022 at 3:30 p.m. ET in New York.
About Arrakis Therapeutics
Arrakis Therapeutics is a biopharmaceutical company pioneering the discovery of a new class of medicines that directly target RNA. Arrakis is building a proprietary pipeline of RNA-targeted small molecule (rSM) medicines focused on cancer and genetically validated targets in other disease areas. The company brings together scientific leaders in RNA structure, chemistry and biology, along with a highly experienced management team and the backing of leading life sciences investors. The company is located in Waltham, Massachusetts. For more information, please visit www.arrakistx.com and engage with us on Twitter @ArrakisTx or on LinkedIn.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220601005079/en/
