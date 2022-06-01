Monkey Joe's Continues Support to Non-Profit Funding Childhood Cancer Research

Children's Entertainment Center Partners with Alex's Lemonade Stand Foundation for Annual June Fundraiser
Monkey Joe's, an inflatable-filled children's entertainment center of indoor jumps, obstacle courses and arcades, announces its seventh year of partnership with Alex's Lemonade Stand Foundation (ALSF), a nonprofit dedicated to funding research and better treatments for all kids with cancer. Throughout the month of June, all Monkey Joe's locations will host lemonade stands, events and promotions to raise funds for ALSF, as well as donate a percentage of all June lemonade sales to the organization.
"At Monkey's Joes, we are passionate about our longstanding partnership with Alex's Lemonade Stand Foundation. We are honored to be a part of moving one step closer to finding a cure for a disease that affects so many children and their families," said Julie Arko, Director of Marketing at Monkey Joe's. "This year marks the seventh year of our annual fundraiser across all Monkey Joe's locations, we hope everyone will join us in supporting this important organization and take a stand against childhood cancer."
Monkey Joe's Lemonade Stand
All Monkey Joe's locations will host in-store lemonade stands to boost ALSF's fundraising efforts during Alex's Lemonade Days (Saturday, June 4 – Sunday, June 12), an initiative inviting supporters across the country to host lemonade stands during the nine-day period in an effort to raise $1 million for the cause. Customers can participate in a friendly competition by voting for their favorite lemonade stands on the Monkey Joe's Facebook page (https://www.facebook.com/monkeyjoes). Additionally, all are welcome to make online donations to the Monkey Joe's ALSF fundraising page: https://www.alexslemonade.org/monkeyjoes.
For more information on Monkey Joe's ALSF fundraiser, including area events and promotions, please contact your local Monkey Joe's via www.monkeyjoes.com. Participating locations will be open during standard operating hours.
About Monkey Joe's
At Monkey Joe's, young ones find their happy space — unlimited play on inflatable-filled jumps, obstacle courses, arcade action and a snack shack. It's where kids play with friends, both old and new. For parents, they love the dis-connected play, as well as the perfect backdrop for private parties and unplanned outings. Today, Monkey Joe's enjoys 14 pure-kid-fun in motion destinations around the country.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220601005025/en/
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.