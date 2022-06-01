Monkey Joe's Continues Support to Non-Profit Funding Childhood Cancer Research

Children's Entertainment Center Partners with Alex's Lemonade Stand Foundation for Annual June Fundraiser

Monkey Joe's, an inflatable-filled children's entertainment center of indoor jumps, obstacle courses and arcades, announces its seventh year of partnership with Alex's Lemonade Stand Foundation (ALSF), a nonprofit dedicated to funding research and better treatments for all kids with cancer. Throughout the month of June, all Monkey Joe's locations will host lemonade stands, events and promotions to raise funds for ALSF, as well as donate a percentage of all June lemonade sales to the organization.

"At Monkey's Joes, we are passionate about our longstanding partnership with Alex's Lemonade Stand Foundation. We are honored to be a part of moving one step closer to finding a cure for a disease that affects so many children and their families," said Julie Arko, Director of Marketing at Monkey Joe's. "This year marks the seventh year of our annual fundraiser across all Monkey Joe's locations, we hope everyone will join us in supporting this important organization and take a stand against childhood cancer."

Monkey Joe's Lemonade Stand

All Monkey Joe's locations will host in-store lemonade stands to boost ALSF's fundraising efforts during Alex's Lemonade Days (Saturday, June 4 – Sunday, June 12), an initiative inviting supporters across the country to host lemonade stands during the nine-day period in an effort to raise $1 million for the cause. Customers can participate in a friendly competition by voting for their favorite lemonade stands on the Monkey Joe's Facebook page (https://www.facebook.com/monkeyjoes). Additionally, all are welcome to make online donations to the Monkey Joe's ALSF fundraising page: https://www.alexslemonade.org/monkeyjoes.

For more information on Monkey Joe's ALSF fundraiser, including area events and promotions, please contact your local Monkey Joe's via www.monkeyjoes.com. Participating locations will be open during standard operating hours.

About Monkey Joe's

At Monkey Joe's, young ones find their happy space — unlimited play on inflatable-filled jumps, obstacle courses, arcade action and a snack shack. It's where kids play with friends, both old and new. For parents, they love the dis-connected play, as well as the perfect backdrop for private parties and unplanned outings. Today, Monkey Joe's enjoys 14 pure-kid-fun in motion destinations around the country.

