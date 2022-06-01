Liqid Welcomes VMware Cloud CTO to its Board of Directors

VMware Cloud CTO Marc Fleischmann Joins Liqid Board to Strategically Shape the Evolving Data Center Ecosystem with Composable Infrastructure

LIQID Inc., one of the world's leading software companies delivering data center composability, announced today that the company has welcomed VMware Cloud CTO Marc Fleischmann as a member of the company's Board of Directors. With a technology career spanning IT infrastructure, cloud and data services, machine learning and analytics, and global IT business services, Fleischmann will collaborate with the Liqid Board and the company's leadership team to identify new opportunities to expand Liqid Matrix™ composable disaggregated infrastructure (CDI) software into new world-class solutions and services for Liqid's customers and partners.

"Marc's expertise will be invaluable as Liqid continues to expand our footprint from edge to cloud and everywhere in between, and we are excited to welcome Marc to the Liqid board," said Sumit Puri, CEO & Cofounder, Liqid. "As a technology leader at VMware, Marc intimately understands the challenges IT is facing and how new solutions like CDI are being incorporated into the data center in tandem with virtualization, artificial intelligence (AI), and other high-value applications. We look forward to working with him as CDI becomes central to evolving data center architectures."

At VMware, Fleischmann is the CTO for business franchises within the organization such as VMware Managed Cloud (VMC - on AWS, Azure, and GCP), the VMware Cloud Provider Program (VCPP, a $10B ecosystem), Cloud Foundation (VCF) private clouds, HCI, vSphere, and vSAN.

Before joining VMware as Cloud CTO, Fleischman was founder and CEO for storage software company Datera, and social gaming company Smeet. Fleischmann is also a founder of Europe's largest open-source ecosystem hub, the Open Source Business Alliance, which has more than 150 active members across the continent. He has also held leadership positions at Innotek, Microsoft, Pixelworks, Transmeta, and HPE.

"As AI is infused into every element of the enterprise, organizations need innovative new ways to approach infrastructure that are more dynamic and flexible, while also making responsible choices when weaving together solutions for sustainable data center ecosystems that can answer the proliferation of data," Fleischmann said. "I look forward to working with the Liqid team to identify growth opportunities for their composable disaggregated infrastructure solutions, forge powerful industry alliances, and better understand how CDI thrives in an edge-to-cloud world."

Liqid Matrix software enables IT users to configure and scale bare-metal servers in seconds from pools of disaggregated compute, accelerator, storage, and networking resource pools to address business needs in real-time. Resources can be released when no longer needed, for use by other applications. This new approach to infrastructure management helps avoid the costly overprovisioning, power and cooling challenges, unlocking new levels of efficiency and sustainability.

About Liqid

Liqid's composable infrastructure software platform, Liqid Matrix ™, unlocks cloud-like speed and flexibility plus higher efficiency from on-prem infrastructure. Now IT professionals can configure, deploy, and scale physical, bare-metal servers in seconds, then reallocate valuable accelerator and storage resources via software as needs evolve. Dynamically provision previously impossible systems or scale existing investments, and then redeploy resources where needed in real-time. Unlock cloud-like datacenter agility at any scale and experience new levels of resource and operational efficiency with Liqid.

