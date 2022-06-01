Stoke Therapeutics to Present at the 2022 Jefferies Healthcare Conference

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. STOK, a biotechnology company dedicated to addressing the underlying cause of severe diseases by upregulating protein expression with RNA-based medicines, today announced that management will present at the 2022 Jefferies Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, June 8, 2022, at 4:00 p.m. ET.
A live webcast of the presentation, which will be conducted in fireside chat format, will be available on the Investors & News section of Stoke's website at https://investor.stoketherapeutics.com/, or by clicking here. A replay of the webcast will be available for 90 days following the event.
About Stoke Therapeutics
Stoke Therapeutics STOK, is a biotechnology company dedicated to addressing the underlying cause of severe diseases by upregulating protein expression with RNA-based medicines. Using Stoke's proprietary TANGO (Targeted Augmentation of Nuclear Gene Output) approach, Stoke is developing antisense oligonucleotides (ASOs) to selectively restore protein levels. Stoke's first compound, STK-001, is in clinical testing for the treatment of Dravet syndrome, a severe and progressive genetic epilepsy. Dravet syndrome is one of many diseases caused by a haploinsufficiency, in which a loss of ~50% of normal protein levels leads to disease. Stoke is pursuing the development of STK-002 for the treatment of autosomal dominant optic atrophy (ADOA), the most common inherited optic nerve disorder. Stoke's initial focus is haploinsufficiencies and diseases of the central nervous system and the eye, although proof of concept has been demonstrated in other organs, tissues, and systems, supporting its belief in the broad potential for its proprietary approach. Stoke is headquartered in Bedford, Massachusetts with offices in Cambridge, Massachusetts. For more information, visit https://www.stoketherapeutics.com/ or follow Stoke on Twitter at @StokeTx.
