Ryan Named to List of Best Workplaces for Giving Back™ in Canada for Fourth Consecutive Year

Ryan, a leading global tax services and software provider, has recently been named to the 2022 list of Best Workplaces for Giving Back in Canada. Ryan received this recognition after a thorough and independent analysis conducted by Great Place to Work®. This marks the fourth consecutive year the Firm has been named to this list.
The Best Workplaces for Giving Back in Canada list is based on direct feedback from employees of the hundreds of organizations that were surveyed by Great Place to Work.
"Being named to this list for the fourth consecutive year is a true honor and demonstrates our Firm's commitment to giving back to our communities," said Ryan President of Canadian Operations Garry Round. "I am proud of our team members in Canada for their dedication to helping others and sharing their success with their local communities. This is one of the many things that gives Ryan its industry-leading workplace culture."
The Ryan Foundation was established in 2011 to provide monetary and in-kind donations to causes that are close to the hearts of team members. Since its inception, The Ryan Foundation has provided millions of dollars to hundreds of charities across the world. Additionally, Ryan team members are offered 16 hours of paid time off each year to volunteer in their communities. Every year, Ryan celebrates RyanSHARES Day firmwide so that team members across the globe can complete a volunteer project together on the same day.
To be eligible for this list, organizations must be Great Place to Work-Certified™ in the past year, and at least 90% of employees must feel good about the way their company contributes to the community. The top scores were determined by an overall Community Investment Index score from employees as well as the range and quality of programs that encourage workplace community investment.
The full list of Best Workplaces for Giving Back can be found here.
About Great Place to Work
Great Place to Work is the global authority on high-trust, high-performance workplace cultures. Through proprietary assessment tools, advisory services, and certification programs, GPTW recognizes the world's best workplaces in a series of national lists, including those published by The Globe and Mail (Canada) and FORTUNE magazine (USA). Great Place to Work provides the benchmarks, framework, and expertise needed to create, sustain, and recognize outstanding workplace cultures. Visit us at http://www.greatplacetowork.ca or find us on Twitter at @GPTW_Canada.
About Ryan
Ryan, an award-winning global tax services and software provider, is the largest Firm in the world dedicated exclusively to business taxes. With global headquarters in Dallas, Texas, the Firm provides an integrated suite of federal, state, local, and international tax services on a multijurisdictional basis, including tax recovery, consulting, advocacy, compliance, and technology services. Ryan is a 10-time recipient of the International Service Excellence Award from the Customer Service Institute of America (CSIA) for its commitment to world-class client service. Empowered by the dynamic myRyan work environment, which is widely recognized as the most innovative in the tax services industry, Ryan's multidisciplinary team of more than 3,500 professionals and associates serves over 18,000 clients in more than 60 countries, including many of the world's most prominent Global 5000 companies. More information about Ryan can be found at ryan.com. "Ryan" and "Firm" refer to the global organizational network and may refer to one or more of the member firms of Ryan International, each of which is a separate legal entity.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220601005218/en/
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.