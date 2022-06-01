Ryan Named to List of Best Workplaces for Giving Back™ in Canada for Fourth Consecutive Year

Ryan, a leading global tax services and software provider, has recently been named to the 2022 list of Best Workplaces for Giving Back in Canada. Ryan received this recognition after a thorough and independent analysis conducted by Great Place to Work®. This marks the fourth consecutive year the Firm has been named to this list.

The Best Workplaces for Giving Back in Canada list is based on direct feedback from employees of the hundreds of organizations that were surveyed by Great Place to Work.

"Being named to this list for the fourth consecutive year is a true honor and demonstrates our Firm's commitment to giving back to our communities," said Ryan President of Canadian Operations Garry Round. "I am proud of our team members in Canada for their dedication to helping others and sharing their success with their local communities. This is one of the many things that gives Ryan its industry-leading workplace culture."

The Ryan Foundation was established in 2011 to provide monetary and in-kind donations to causes that are close to the hearts of team members. Since its inception, The Ryan Foundation has provided millions of dollars to hundreds of charities across the world. Additionally, Ryan team members are offered 16 hours of paid time off each year to volunteer in their communities. Every year, Ryan celebrates RyanSHARES Day firmwide so that team members across the globe can complete a volunteer project together on the same day.

To be eligible for this list, organizations must be Great Place to Work-Certified™ in the past year, and at least 90% of employees must feel good about the way their company contributes to the community. The top scores were determined by an overall Community Investment Index score from employees as well as the range and quality of programs that encourage workplace community investment.

The full list of Best Workplaces for Giving Back can be found here.

About Great Place to Work

Great Place to Work is the global authority on high-trust, high-performance workplace cultures. Through proprietary assessment tools, advisory services, and certification programs, GPTW recognizes the world's best workplaces in a series of national lists, including those published by The Globe and Mail (Canada) and FORTUNE magazine (USA). Great Place to Work provides the benchmarks, framework, and expertise needed to create, sustain, and recognize outstanding workplace cultures. Visit us at http://www.greatplacetowork.ca or find us on Twitter at @GPTW_Canada.

About Ryan

Ryan, an award-winning global tax services and software provider, is the largest Firm in the world dedicated exclusively to business taxes. With global headquarters in Dallas, Texas, the Firm provides an integrated suite of federal, state, local, and international tax services on a multijurisdictional basis, including tax recovery, consulting, advocacy, compliance, and technology services. Ryan is a 10-time recipient of the International Service Excellence Award from the Customer Service Institute of America (CSIA) for its commitment to world-class client service. Empowered by the dynamic myRyan work environment, which is widely recognized as the most innovative in the tax services industry, Ryan's multidisciplinary team of more than 3,500 professionals and associates serves over 18,000 clients in more than 60 countries, including many of the world's most prominent Global 5000 companies. More information about Ryan can be found at ryan.com. "Ryan" and "Firm" refer to the global organizational network and may refer to one or more of the member firms of Ryan International, each of which is a separate legal entity.

