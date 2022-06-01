Amazon Doubles Size of Disaster Relief Hub in Atlanta—1 Million Critical Relief Supplies Donated and Ready to Ship to Communities for the 2022 Hurricane Season

Amazon's Global Disaster Relief Hub—strategically located to quickly respond to natural disasters in the Gulf Coast, the Caribbean, and Central America—will store 1 million relief supplies to support humanitarian aid partners on the front lines of disaster-prone communities

Since 2017, Amazon has provided over 18 million items to support relief partners worldwide during 81 natural disasters

With the 2022 hurricane season starting today, Amazon AMZN announced it is doubling the size of its Global Disaster Relief hub in Atlanta to help communities affected by natural disasters. The company will donate 1 million critical relief supplies, increase logistics support, and double storage space in the hub, which can quickly distribute disaster relief kits to communities both in and outside the U.S. when a catastrophe strikes.

The hub will pre-position 1 million emergency relief items that include shelter materials, hygiene supplies, medical equipment, cleanup and repair materials, and toys and household items for children — more than double compared to last year. Amazon is now ready to activate the hub for a wider range of disaster events, including hurricanes, tornadoes, wildfires, earthquakes, and humanitarian crises. The hub will expand to 20,000 cubic feet of fulfillment center space and support more than 10 relief organizations. Partners include Save the Children, the American Red Cross, the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies, International Medical Corps, World Central Kitchen, SBP USA, MedShare, All Hands All Hearts, and others.

"Over the past year, the Amazon disaster relief hub has allowed us to deliver aid to communities impacted by disasters faster than ever before. We've utilized Amazon's expertise in global logistics and delivery to provide help to those in need—quickly. Through our disaster relief hub in Atlanta and our humanitarian sites in Slovakia and Poland, which we built in just 10 days after the war in Ukraine started, we've helped our partners get critical relief items into the hands of the communities that need them the most," said Abe Diaz, Amazon's disaster relief lead. "Hurricane season is now officially underway, and we are ready to continue our work with dozens of community partners to support people facing crises or seeking refuge."

The 2022 hurricane season is forecast to see between 14 and 21 named storms, with between six and 10 storms expected to reach hurricane strength, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA). The location of the disaster relief hub in Atlanta allows Amazon to quickly respond to hurricanes and other natural disasters in the southeastern U.S., along the Gulf Coast, and in the Caribbean, including Puerto Rico.

Amazon analyzed its data across four years of disaster support and designed a pre-positioning strategy for the most common relief supplies needed by its humanitarian aid partners, ensuring that the most demanded items are as close as possible to where they will be needed. During a natural disaster, critical relief items are rapidly delivered, and the company then works with community partners to identify other supplies from Amazon's vast selection of products to fill additional needs on the ground. Amazon employee volunteers also support the company's humanitarian efforts by preparing disaster relief kits, which Amazon donates and distributes when a disaster strikes. The kits include commonly requested items during disasters, ranging from first aid products to towels and hygiene items.

"In times of emergency and crisis, strong partnerships make a world of difference for kids and families who are most affected. Save the Children is proud and grateful to work with Amazon and its Disaster Relief Hub to ensure kids and their families can quickly get essential child-focused supplies that will aid in their recovery," said David Niersbach, head of U.S. humanitarian and emergency response for Save the Children.

"Marty and I have been alongside first responders and emergency management personnel when disasters hit the Peach State, so we know firsthand how critical it is for resources to be made available quickly and efficiently," said Georgia Governor Brian P. Kemp. "We're proud that Amazon is continuing to build out their humanitarian aid network from right here in Georgia. The Global Disaster Relief hub will continue to have a positive impact, and we're grateful for this good corporate citizenship in times of great need."

Since 2017, Amazon's disaster relief and response efforts have provided over 18 million items in response to 81 natural disasters and humanitarian aid crises around the world. Those efforts utilize Amazon's vast operational excellence, innovative technologies, and global logistics network to provide fast and effective support to relief teams worldwide responding to large-scale natural disasters. Amazon has filled cargo jets and shipped truckloads of Amazon-donated items for communities ravaged by hurricanes. The company has also sent solar-powered lights to people living without power after tsunamis, enabled customers to easily donate products and cash to such relief efforts on Amazon.com, and helped both governments and nonprofits expedite response efforts at scale through Amazon Web Services (AWS) cloud services.

About Amazon

Amazon is guided by four principles: customer obsession rather than competitor focus, passion for invention, commitment to operational excellence, and long-term thinking. Amazon strives to be Earth's Most Customer-Centric Company, Earth's Best Employer, and Earth's Safest Place to Work. Customer reviews, 1-Click shopping, personalized recommendations, Prime, Fulfillment by Amazon, AWS, Kindle Direct Publishing, Kindle, Career Choice, Fire tablets, Fire TV, Amazon Echo, Alexa, Just Walk Out technology, Amazon Studios, and The Climate Pledge are some of the things pioneered by Amazon. For more information, visit amazon.com/about and follow @AmazonNews.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220601005720/en/