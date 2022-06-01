Teon Therapeutics Announces FDA Acceptance of IND Application for Novel, Oral Immune Checkpoint Inhibitor, TT-816

- First-in-class, oral cannabinoid CB 2 antagonist acting as an immune checkpoint inhibitor has potential to enhance immune response to treat solid tumors -

- Company on track to initiate Phase 1/2 clinical trial in third quarter 2022 -

Teon Therapeutics (Teon), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company targeting metabolic signaling pathways and pioneering the development of G-Protein Coupled Receptor (GPCR) immuno-oncology therapies in difficult-to-treat cancers, today announced the acceptance by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) of Teon's Investigational New Drug (IND) application for the study of TT-816. TT-816 is a novel, oral cannabinoid CB 2 receptor antagonist acting as an immune checkpoint inhibitor for the treatment of a broad range of solid tumors. The IND enables Teon to initiate its planned Phase 1/2 clinical trial designed to assess the dosing, tolerability and safety of TT-816 in patients with advanced cancers as a monotherapy and in combination with existing standard of care anti-PD-1 checkpoint inhibitors.

"The FDA's acceptance of the IND for TT-816 is an important validation of our approach to targeting a novel immune checkpoint pathway and marks a significant milestone for Teon," said Serge Messerlian, Chief Executive Officer of Teon. "As a highly-selective orally-administered checkpoint inhibitor, we believe that TT-816 has the promise to change the treatment landscape in many difficult-to-treat cancers, including lung, renal, and ovarian, and we are very pleased to begin evaluating its potential in the clinic."

The cannabinoid CB 2 receptor belongs to the G protein-coupled receptor family. The cannabinoid CB 2 receptor, selectively targeted by TT-816, is a peripheral receptor found predominantly in the immune system and regulates inflammation and the immune response. Elevated CB 2 receptor expression is associated with worse overall survival[1-5] and aggressiveness of cancer.[6,7] Research has shown that CB 2 receptor activation does not have any psychoactive properties unlike CB 1 receptors which are located primarily in the brain.8

Preclinical results indicate that TT-816 enhances both the effect of NK cell tumor killing and T cell activation in vitro and increases both tumor infiltrating T cells and NK cells in vivo. TT-816 dose-dependently inhibits tumor growth in animal models, has an additive effect with anti-PD-1 in the ‘hot' tumor model and acts synergistically with anti-PD-1 in the ‘cold' tumor model where the anti-PD-1 alone had no effect.

"TT-816 is a novel immune checkpoint inhibitor that has demonstrated that it may have the potential to enhance both innate and adaptive immunity, synergize antitumor effects with current immune checkpoint inhibitor therapies​ and directly promote immune cell penetration into solid tumors," said Lina Yao, MD, PhD, Chief Scientific Officer of Teon. "TT-816 adds to Teon's strong portfolio of highly-selective small molecules furthering the Company's aim to advance first- or best-in-class cancer immunotherapies to patients."

Initiation of the Phase 1/2 TT-816 clinical trial is on track for third quarter 2022.

About TT-816

TT-816 is a first-in-class, oral cannabinoid CB 2 receptor antagonist acting as an immune checkpoint inhibitor and is highly selective for the CB 2 receptor versus the CB 1 receptor. By inhibiting the actions of the CB 2 receptors found in many difficult-to-treat cancers, including lung, renal, and ovarian, TT-816 has the potential to enhance immune response to treat solid tumors.

Targeting GPCR for Oncology – Tomorrow's Treatments

With more than 700 approved drugs currently directed at them, GPCRs are the most commonly utilized target in today's treatment paradigm, however, their potential in oncology and moreover, immuno-oncology, has yet to be leveraged. GPCRs control a broad range of cellular processes vital to the formation and progression of tumors. Small molecules are the most prevalent modulators of GPCR-targeted therapies. Insights into the roles of GPCRs in the tumor microenvironment and how they modulate both tumor-generating signal transduction pathways as well as interactions with immune system defense mechanisms may allow the pursuit of more novel GPCR-directed therapies.

About Teon Therapeutics

Teon Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to improving the lives of cancer patients by developing a focused portfolio of oral, GPCR-targeted small molecules that inhibit immunosuppressive and cancer-promoting signaling pathways in difficult-to-treat cancers. Teon's rich pipeline includes adenosine pathway inhibitors as well as a small molecule, cannabinoid CB 2 receptor antagonist acting as an immune checkpoint inhibitor. Teon initiated a Phase1/2 trial with its lead program, TT-702, an A 2 B receptor-specific antagonist, in 2021 and expects to initiate a Phase 1/2 trial for TT-816, a cannabinoid CB 2 antagonist in the third quarter 2022. The highly accomplished scientific leadership team are experts in tumor metabolism, cell signaling and GPCR therapeutic design. Teon completed its $30M Series A financing round in February 2021. For more information about Teon Therapeutics, please visit: www.teontherapeutics.com.

