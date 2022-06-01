Pipedrive Expands Product Suite With New Marketing Campaign Management Capabilities

Campaigns by Pipedrive enables companies to easily manage marketing campaigns, while bringing sales and marketing teams onto one revenue management platform

Pipedrive, the global sales-first CRM and intelligent revenue platform for small businesses, today announced a new integrated marketing solution. Campaigns by Pipedrive is designed to help customers simplify campaign management, and bring their sales and marketing teams onto one revenue management platform.

Campaigns by Pipedrive provides users with a centralized place to manage their email marketing campaigns all within Pipedrive. From creating marketing emails and distributing to subscribers to having a real-time 360-degree view of all their data in one place, Pipedrive customers now are equipped to better meet business goals and objectives across teams all on the same platform.

"There is a clear gap and need in the market today for an integration of the sales and marketing businesses. Organizations' bottom lines are more important than ever before – especially as we emerge from the pandemic – and companies are always looking for ways to optimize their business and reduce costs," said Shaun Shirazian, Chief Product Officer (CPO) at Pipedrive. "By bringing sales and marketing teams seamlessly onto one revenue management platform, we are giving our customers the tools they need to align their business targets to drive revenue for the whole business. It's exactly what our customers have been asking for and we are excited to introduce it to the market today."

Key features of Campaigns by Pipedrive include:

One platform: to support sales and marketing teams with lead generation, CRM and email marketing in one place

One database: unified contacts list with bulk import option; keeps all customer interactions by sales and marketing teams in one place with no need to export and import data.

Campaign builder: slick, customizable email templates based on performance (aimed to drive clicks) and intuitive drag-n-drop campaign builder; seamlessly sends to sales contacts

Targeting options: filter the right contacts for more precise audience segmentation

Insights functionality: real-time audience/campaign engagement reports

Email marketing automations: will be available later in summer to help set up fully automated lead qualification flows and customer relationship nurturing sequences

Campaigns by Pipedrive is now generally available to all Pipedrive customers. For more information, please visit: https://www.pipedrive.com/en/features/campaigns

About Pipedrive

Founded in 2010, Pipedrive is the global sales-first CRM and intelligent revenue management platform for small businesses. Today, Pipedrive is used by revenue teams at more than 100,000 companies worldwide. Pipedrive is headquartered in New York and has offices across Europe and in the US. The company is backed by a majority holder Vista Equity Partners, and Bessemer Venture Partners, Insight Partners, Atomico, DTCP, and Rembrandt Venture Partners. Learn more at www.pipedrive.com.

