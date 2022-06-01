Pipedrive Expands Product Suite With New Marketing Campaign Management Capabilities

Campaigns by Pipedrive enables companies to easily manage marketing campaigns, while bringing sales and marketing teams onto one revenue management platform
Pipedrive, the global sales-first CRM and intelligent revenue platform for small businesses, today announced a new integrated marketing solution. Campaigns by Pipedrive is designed to help customers simplify campaign management, and bring their sales and marketing teams onto one revenue management platform.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220601005704/en/
Campaigns by Pipedrive provides users with a centralized place to manage their email marketing campaigns all within Pipedrive. From creating marketing emails and distributing to subscribers to having a real-time 360-degree view of all their data in one place, Pipedrive customers now are equipped to better meet business goals and objectives across teams all on the same platform.
"There is a clear gap and need in the market today for an integration of the sales and marketing businesses. Organizations' bottom lines are more important than ever before – especially as we emerge from the pandemic – and companies are always looking for ways to optimize their business and reduce costs," said Shaun Shirazian, Chief Product Officer (CPO) at Pipedrive. "By bringing sales and marketing teams seamlessly onto one revenue management platform, we are giving our customers the tools they need to align their business targets to drive revenue for the whole business. It's exactly what our customers have been asking for and we are excited to introduce it to the market today."
Key features of Campaigns by Pipedrive include:
- One platform: to support sales and marketing teams with lead generation, CRM and email marketing in one place
- One database: unified contacts list with bulk import option; keeps all customer interactions by sales and marketing teams in one place with no need to export and import data.
- Campaign builder: slick, customizable email templates based on performance (aimed to drive clicks) and intuitive drag-n-drop campaign builder; seamlessly sends to sales contacts
- Targeting options: filter the right contacts for more precise audience segmentation
- Insights functionality: real-time audience/campaign engagement reports
- Email marketing automations: will be available later in summer to help set up fully automated lead qualification flows and customer relationship nurturing sequences
Campaigns by Pipedrive is now generally available to all Pipedrive customers. For more information, please visit: https://www.pipedrive.com/en/features/campaigns
About Pipedrive
Founded in 2010, Pipedrive is the global sales-first CRM and intelligent revenue management platform for small businesses. Today, Pipedrive is used by revenue teams at more than 100,000 companies worldwide. Pipedrive is headquartered in New York and has offices across Europe and in the US. The company is backed by a majority holder Vista Equity Partners, and Bessemer Venture Partners, Insight Partners, Atomico, DTCP, and Rembrandt Venture Partners. Learn more at www.pipedrive.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220601005704/en/
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.