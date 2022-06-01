Nitto Acquires Bend Labs, Inc. in the United States

Nitto Denko Corporation (headquarter: Osaka, Japan, President: Hideo Takasaki, hereafter Nitto) 6988 and Bend Labs, Inc. (US, Co-CEO: Jared Jonas, Colton Ottley, hereafter "Bend") have agreed on Nitto's acquisition of Bend. Bend merges into the Nitto Group on June 1, 2022 and starts its business as Nitto Bend Technologies. Hereafter, they will combine Bend's sensor device technologies with Nitto's strengths to develop next-generation technologies and products, and to develop new businesses which utilize sensor-acquired data.
Nitto develops new products and services by strategically devoting resources to Nitto's three focus domains: Information Interface, Next-generation Mobility, and Human Life. The acquisition of Bend will also accelerate innovation in these domains.
The flexible sensor developed by Bend simultaneously measures "bend", "stretch" and "force" at high accuracy, in addition to having excellent flexibility and durability. The flexible sensor is expected to meet the evolving technical demands in various fields, including automation in the automotive field and remote monitoring in the digital healthcare field. Through this acquisition, Nitto aims to create new businesses by combining Nitto's global foundation and core technologies, such as adhesive technology and flexible printed circuit technology, with Bend's sensor device technology.
Besides expected applications in the ever-changing automotive and healthcare fields, Nitto also anticipates these technologies to be utilized in fields such as sports and robotics. Furthermore, Nitto considers building a platform to accumulate sensor-acquired data and deploying services utilizing the acquired data.
Overview of the acquired company:
|
Former Company Name
|
Bend Labs, Inc.
|
New Company Name
|
Nitto Bend Technologies, Inc.
|
Location
|
Farmington, Utah, United States
|
Year of Establishment
|
2013
|
Representatives
|
Jared Jonas, Colton Ottley
|
Number of Employees
|
9
|
Sales (in FY2021)
|
5.9M US$
The impact of this acquisition on Nitto's consolidated earnings forecast for FY2022 is insignificant. In case significant effect is recognized, Nitto will report it thereafter.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220601005523/en/
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.