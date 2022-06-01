Former Barclays Bank UK CEO Ashok Vaswani Joins Pagaya as President

Pagaya, a global, data-driven financial technology company reshaping the future of finance, today announced Ashok Vaswani as its President. This additional key hire is a pivotal next step to continue the company's recent growth and expected ascent to becoming a publicly traded company in June.

"We are excited to welcome Ashok as President of Pagaya. He has a proven track record of building and growing businesses at international scale," said Gal Krubiner, Pagaya's Co-founder and CEO. "His values and experience align with Pagaya's mission to continue empowering banks and financial service providers to deliver access to broader financial products and enable customer engagement through A.I."

As President, Ashok will leverage his 30+ years of financial services industry expertise to lead all commercial, risk, regulatory, compliance, and legal efforts with current and prospective bank partners. Pagaya remains focused on continuing to onboard bank partners into its network, enabling access to broader financial products for their customers.

"Pagaya is a pioneer in revolutionizing the financial ecosystem by harnessing the power of A.I. and big data," said incoming President, Ashok Vaswani. "There is a real opportunity to enable not just one financial institution but the entire ecosystem. I am thrilled to join Pagaya and partner with its executive team to drive this change that many of us at traditional institutions have been trying to effect for years."

Prior to Pagaya, Ashok Vaswani was a member of Barclays Group Executive Team. During his tenure at Barclays, Ashok led the drive to digitize the UK Retail Bank and transformed the consumer and payments businesses. Ashok also served as Barclay's Chief Executive Officer of consumer banking & payments and Barclays Bank UK. He spent twenty years with Citigroup, and served as their CEO, Asia Pacific.

ABOUT PAGAYA

Pagaya is a financial technology company* working to reshape the lending marketplace, for investors, by using machine learning, big data analytics, and sophisticated AI-driven risk analysis. With its current focus on consumer credit and real assets, Pagaya's proprietary suite of solutions and pipelines to banks, fintech lenders and others was created to actively find greater value for institutional investors. Pagaya's models create additional value to that pipeline as well, by increasing liquidity and, in turn, increasing opportunities for access to credit. For more information, please visit www.pagaya.com.

ABOUT EJFA

EJF Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company sponsored by EJF Capital LLC and affiliates formed for the purpose of partnering with a high-quality financial services business. EJFA's management team and Board of Directors are composed of veteran financial service industry executives and founders, including Manny Friedman, Chairman, Neal Wilson, Vice Chairman, Kevin Stein, Chief Executive Officer, and Thomas Mayrhofer, Chief Financial Officer. For more information on EJF Acquisition Corp. please visit www.ejfacquisition.com.

*Collectively referred to Pagaya Investments US LLC, an investment adviser and wholly owned subsidiary of Pagaya Technologies Ltd, Israel.

Forward looking Statements

