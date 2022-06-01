JB Capital Announces Investment in Chicago-based Enterprise Software Company ePublishing

JB Capital, an alternative credit manager investing in market areas underserved by traditional banks, announces its recent investment in Chicago-based ePublishing, an enterprise publishing platform for media companies.

The top cloud-based Software as a Service (SaaS) workflow, content management, audience management, and eCommerce solution for publishers and media enterprises, ePublishing offers solutions to publishers of all types, including Newspapers, B2B trade publications, business information publishers, consumer magazines and more. Its platforms manage print and digital content, websites, paywalls, subscriptions, e-commerce – enabling dynamic delivery of content through any channel.

"Demand from both local and niche audiences is driving publishers' need to provide better, more engaging, and more personalized experiences to their subscribers," said Jeremy Hill, Founder and Managing Partner of JB Capital. "ePublishing provides the platform and tools to create those experiences without the six-to-seven-digit technology investments that most publishers simply do not have."

JB Capital's investment in the company is indicative of the expanding landscape and evolution of digital publishing and ePublishing's increasing success in the space. ePublishing's software suite brings together online and print, editorial management, audience data, marketing, and sales for a holistic approach. ePublishing enables dynamic delivery of content through any channel at any time.

"We could not be more excited to work with a team who took the time to understand our company, our market, and our goals," said ePublishing CEO Thomas Chaffee. "Jeremy and the whole of JB Capital fully align with our values and mission – and is the perfect partner to help us achieve our growth objectives. JB Capital's commitment and guidance will allow ePublishing to take the next step in becoming an industry leader."

About JB Capital

JB Capital provides creative, tailored solutions through capital, strategy, and operational support to facilitate growth strategies for well-managed companies. JB Capital partners have more than four decades of combined real estate, capital markets, and investment banking experience. As a result, JB Capital offers a level of expertise, counsel, and resources often unavailable to smaller private companies. For more information, visit the website at www.jb-capital.com.

About ePublishing

ePublishing drives maximum profit for publishers and media companies with tools and services that empower users to create a wide range of business models, leverage new and diversified income streams, and automatically generate deep reader engagement with Contextual Content, Community, and Commerce. www.epublishing.com

