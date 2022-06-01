CynergisTek Announces First Win With Strategic Partner GroupSense For $220,000 Ransomware Readiness and Dark Web Monitoring Deal

Midwest health system with over 40 clinics and hospitals signs six-figure deal with CynergisTek

CynergisTek, Inc. CTEK, leading cybersecurity, privacy, compliance, and IT audit firm helping organizations in highly regulated industries navigate emerging security and privacy issues, announces its first win with strategic partner GroupSense to provide ransomware readiness and dark web monitoring for a Midwest health system.

CynergisTek will provide this client with greater visibility into the dark web by monitoring their public personas, domains, and services for malicious activity, as well as reviewing and monitoring their ransomware runbooks. The service will provide 24/7 on-call ransomware incident support and negotiation and will allow the client to proactively monitor their online reputation and prevent online threats. CynergisTek's strategic partnership with GroupSense has allowed for increased capabilities to serve the healthcare industry and protect organizations against the growing threat landscape. Customers can leverage these services as a part of our broader managed services.

"This is another example of the powerful partnership with CynergisTek, leveraging our combined experience identifying and mitigating cyber risks for healthcare institutions. Our experience in the dark web monitoring and ransomware response space affords healthcare institutions insight on how to bolster their response plans and get ahead of emerging threats to their organizations and their constituents," said Kurtis Minder, founder and CEO of GroupSense.

"We want to make sure our clients have every tool available to them to defend their business and their patients and take the fight back to the attackers," said Mac McMillan, CEO and President of CynergisTek, Inc. "Environmental monitoring, such as this, on a regular basis allows our clients to understand what the threat potentially knows about them and to get ahead of it by giving them the tactical advantage in their efforts to stop attacks. Including GroupSense in the broader mix of defenders in our team adds real value to our clients."

About CynergisTek, Inc.

CynergisTek is a top-ranked cybersecurity consulting firm helping organizations in highly-regulated industries, including those in healthcare, government, and finance navigate emerging security and privacy issues. CynergisTek combines intelligence, expertise, and a distinct methodology to validate a company's security posture and ensure the team is rehearsed, prepared, and resilient against threats. Since 2004, CynergisTek has been dedicated to hiring and retaining experts who bring real-life experience and hold advanced certifications to support and educate the industry by contributing to relevant industry associations. For more information, visit www.cynergistek.com or follow us on Twitter or LinkedIn.

About GroupSense

GroupSense is a digital risk protection services company that delivers customer-specific intelligence that dramatically improves enterprise cybersecurity and fraud-management operations. Unlike generic cyber-intelligence vendors, GroupSense uses a combination of automated and human reconnaissance to create finished intelligence that maps to each customer's specific digital business footprint and risk profile. This enables customers and partners to immediately use GroupSense's intelligence to reduce enterprise risk, without requiring any additional processing or management by overstretched security and fraud-prevention teams. GroupSense is based in Arlington, Va., with a growing customer base that includes large enterprises, state and municipal governments, law enforcement agencies and more.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward Looking Statements

This release contains certain forward-looking statements relating to the business of CynergisTek. These forward-looking statements are within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act") and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the "Exchange Act") and can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "believes," "expects," "anticipates," "would," "could," "intends," "may," "will," or similar expressions. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, including but not limited to uncertainties relating to product/services development; long and uncertain sales cycles; the ability to obtain or maintain proprietary intellectual property protection; future capital requirements; competition from other providers; the ability of the Company's vendors to continue supplying the Company with supplies and services at comparable terms and prices; the Company's ability to successfully compete and introduce enhancements and new features that achieve market acceptance and that keep pace with technological developments; the Company's ability to maintain its brand and reputation and retain or replace its significant customers; cybersecurity risks and risks of damage and interruptions of information technology systems; the Company's ability to retain key members of management and successfully integrate new executives; the Company's ability to complete acquisitions, strategic investments, entry into new lines of business, divestitures, mergers or other transactions on acceptable terms, or at all; potential risks and uncertainties relating to the existing and ultimate impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, including actions that may be taken by governmental authorities to contain the COVID-19 outbreak or to treat its impact, and the potential negative impacts of COVID-19 on the global economy and financial markets; the general economic impact of the ongoing war in Ukraine, including the impact of related sanctions being imposed by the U.S. Government and the governments of other countries, and the impact of potential reprisals as a consequence of the war in Ukraine and any related sanctions; and other factors that may cause actual results to be materially different from those described herein as anticipated, believed, estimated or expected. Certain of these risks and uncertainties are or will be described in greater detail in the Company's Form 10-K and Form 10-Q filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, which are available at http://www.sec.gov. Given the risks and uncertainties, readers should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statement and should recognize that the statements are predictions of future results which may not occur as anticipated. Many of the risks listed above have been, and may further be, exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic, including its impact on the healthcare industry, or the ongoing war in Ukraine. Actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements and from historical results, due to the risks and uncertainties described herein, as well as others not now anticipated. CynergisTek is under no obligation (and expressly disclaims any such obligation) to update or alter its forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

