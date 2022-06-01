Mitek to Present at the William Blair 42nd Annual Growth Stock Conference on June 7, 2022

Mitek MITK www.miteksystems.com))), a global leader in digital identity (ID) and fraud prevention solutions, today announced that CEO Max Carnecchia is scheduled to present at the 42nd Annual Growth Stock Conference in Chicago on Tuesday, June 7th at 9:20 a.m. Central Time, with virtual one-on-one meetings with investors held throughout the day.
The presentation will be webcast live and available for replay via the investor relations section of the company's website at https://investors.miteksystems.com.
For additional information or to schedule a meeting with Mitek management, please contact your William Blair representative or MKR Investor Relations, Mitek's investor relations firm, at mitk@mkr-group.com.
About Mitek
Mitek MITK is a global leader in digital identity and fraud prevention solutions built on the latest advancements in computer vision and artificial intelligence. Mitek's digital identity solutions enable organizations to verify an individual's identity during digital transactions to reduce risk and meet regulatory requirements, while increasing revenue from digital channels. More than 7,500 organizations use Mitek to enable trust and convenience for mobile check deposit, new account opening and more. Mitek is based in San Diego, Calif., with offices across the U.S. and Europe. Learn more at www.miteksystems.com. [(MITK-F)]
