Genomic Testing Cooperative to Reveal "Liquid Trace™" at ASCO, a Liquid Biopsy Test that Combines Cell-Free DNA with Targeted Transcriptome, and to Present Data on its Advanced AI for the Diagnosis of Hematologic and Solid Tumors

Genomic Testing Cooperative, LCA (GTC) announced that it will be presenting at the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) 2022 annual meeting data showcasing its new innovative approach to liquid biopsy testing that combines both cell-free-DNA (cfDNA) with cell-free RNA (cfRNA), Liquid Trace™. Liquid Trace tests both cfDNA and cfRNA not only improves sensitivity of the liquid biopsy but also provides transcriptome data that is enriched by various tumor markers (CA125, CA 15-3, CEA, etc) and makes it possible to perform liquid immunoprofiling by evaluating levels of CD19, CD20, CD33, CD4, CD8, etc.

This data will be presented in two posters:

"Combining cell-free RNA (cfRNA) with cell-free total nucleic acid (cfTNA) as a new paradigm for liquid biopsy." Abstract # 3048; Poster # 40, Sunday, June 5, 2022, 8:00 AM-11:00 AM CDT

"Cell-free RNA in liquid biopsy and biomarkers profiling of hematologic and solid tumors." Abstract # 3047, Poster # 39, Sunday, June 5, 2022, 8:00 AM-11:00 AM CDT

GTC will also present validation data of its innovative artificial Intelligence (AI) approach that uses targeted transcriptome to classify and aid in the differential diagnosis between 47 different diagnoses of hematologic and solid tumors. This AI is particularly powerful in the differential diagnosis between various types of lymphoma and Hodgkin disease and solid tumors of unknown origin. This data will be presented in the following poster:

"Differential diagnosis of hematologic and solid tumors using targeted transcriptome and artificial intelligence." Abstract # 3018; Poster # 10; Sunday, June 5, 2022, 8:00 AM-11:00 AM CDT; 4:30 PM-6:00 PM (Discussion)

"Our new Liquid Trace test represents a significant leap in the science of liquid biopsy. Cells in various tissues contain the same DNA, but RNA makes the difference between skin and brain tissue. Analyzing RNA is the next step in the advancement of genomics. GTC is committed to combining the science of RNA with AI to bring this type of innovation to everyday practice of molecular testing in tissue biopsy as well as in liquid biopsy," stated Dr. Maher Albitar, founder, chief medical officer, and chief executive officer of GTC. "These advances were possible because of the collaborative (Co-Op) business model that was adapted by GTC. Collaboration between various Co-Op members accelerates innovation and advances genomics. We are grateful for the support and collaborative efforts of various members of the Co-Op."

Visit GTC at booth #4117 at ASCO for more details and highlights on this work and on how to become a member of the Co-Op. The abstracts presented at ASCO will be made available on GTC's website after the ASCO meeting.

About Genomic Testing Cooperative, LCA

Genomic Testing Cooperative (GTC) is a privately-owned molecular testing company located in Irvine, CA. The company operates based on a cooperative (Co-Op) business model. Members of the co-op hold type A shares with voting rights. The company offers its patron members a full suite of comprehensive genomic profiling based mainly on next generation sequencing. Molecular alterations are identified based on rigorous testing with the aid of specially developed algorithms to increase accuracy and efficiency. The clinical relevance of the detected alterations is pulled from numerous databases using internally developed software. Relevance of findings to diagnosis, prognosis, selecting therapy, and predicting outcome are reported to members. The Co-Op model allows GTC to make the testing and information platform available to members at a lower cost because of a lower overhead. For more information, please visit https://genomictestingcooperative.com/.

Forward-Looking Statements

All of the statements, expectations and assumptions contained in this press release are forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are based on the GTC management's current expectations and includes statements regarding the value of comprehensive genomic profiling, RNA profiling, DNA profiling, algorithms, therapy, the ability of testing to provide clinically useful information. All information in this press release is as of the date of the release, and GTC undertakes no duty to update this information unless required by law.

