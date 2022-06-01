Bicycle Therapeutics to Participate in the Jefferies Healthcare Conference

Bicycle Therapeutics plc BCYC, a biotechnology company pioneering a new and differentiated class of therapeutics based on its proprietary bicyclic peptide (Bicycle®) technology, today announced that management will participate in a fireside chat at the Jefferies Healthcare Conference in New York, NY on Wednesday, June 8, 2022 at 8:00 a.m. ET.
A live webcast of the fireside chat will be accessible in the Investors and Media section of Bicycle's website at www.bicycletherapeutics.com. An archived replay of the webcast will be available for 90 days following the fireside chat date.
About Bicycle Therapeutics
Bicycle Therapeutics BCYC is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing a novel class of medicines, referred to as Bicycles, for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics. Bicycles are fully synthetic short peptides constrained with small molecule scaffolds to form two loops that stabilize their structural geometry. This constraint facilitates target binding with high affinity and selectivity, making Bicycles attractive candidates for drug development. Bicycle is evaluating BT5528, a second-generation Bicycle Toxin Conjugate (BTC™) targeting EphA2; BT8009, a second-generation BTC targeting Nectin-4, a well-validated tumor antigen; and BT7480, a Bicycle TICA™ targeting Nectin-4 and agonizing CD137, in company-sponsored Phase I/II trials. In addition, BT1718, a BTC that targets MT1-MMP, is being investigated in an ongoing Phase I/IIa clinical trial sponsored by the Cancer Research UK Centre for Drug Development. Bicycle is headquartered in Cambridge, UK, with many key functions and members of its leadership team located in Lexington, Massachusetts. For more information, visit bicycletherapeutics.com.
