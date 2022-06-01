MACCO Restructuring Group, LLC Announced as Winner of The Chapter 11 Reorganization of the Year (between $250MM and $500MM) by the M&A Advisor

The M&A Advisor, recognized as the world's premier leadership organization for mergers & acquisition, restructuring and corporate finance professionals, announced that MACCO Restructuring Group, who served as Debtor's Financial Advisor, in the high profile cryptocurrency bankruptcy case of Cred, Inc. (Case No. 20-12836, in the United States Bankruptcy Court, District of Delaware, Jointly Administered) was named the WINNER of The Chapter 11 Reorganization of The Year (between $250MM AND $500MM). McDermott Will & Emory, counsel to Cred's Committee of Unsecured Creditors, was also name a winner in this category.
On learning of the award, Drew McManigle, Founder and CEO of MACCO said, "We're honored to have been chosen from hundreds of participating companies who represent the best of the distressed investing and reorganization community in 2021!" He continued, "We're very proud of the entire Cred/MACCO team who have been recognized for their understanding of the complex and dynamic cryptocurrency business, their outstanding hard work during the bankruptcy case and for their exemplary professionalism." James Grogan, a Partner at Paul Hastings, LLP served as Debtor's counsel.
The award will be presented at a Black-Tie Gala on Wednesday, September 21, 2022 in New York City that is a feature of the 2022 Leadership in Dealmaking Summit featuring over 350 of the industry's leading professionals.
MACCO Restructuring Group, LLC is a national, middle-market focused interim leadership and financial advisory based in Houston with offices in Las Vegas, Denver, Oklahoma City, Wilmington/Philadelphia, and New York City. MACCO's professionals possess real world business experience and have managed and led companies across a wide-array of industries while acting as CEOs, CROs, CFOs, Senior Workout Lenders, and Fiduciaries.
Businesses in crisis and, the people who own or manage them, should have access to affordable, straightforward solutions. MACCO's proven results, along with our attributes of independence, high ethical standards, and our willingness to take accountability, allow us to act quickly, move confidently and execute precisely to "put out the fire and protect the stakeholders from getting burned."
Learn more about MACCO at www.macco.group
